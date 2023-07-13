Panic In Ughelli As Gunmen Kill Policeman, Cart Away Rifle

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen, suspected to be cultists, have killed a police officer in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, leaving the residents in fear.

Our reporter learnt that this is sequel to the increasing criminal and cult-related activities in Ughelli and environs recently.

The deceased cop, identified as Jude Ukpaka, was said to be attached to Dragon 19 Security Patrol Team of the Ughelli Area Command.

Sources said he was shot dead and his Ak-47 service rifle confiscated by the suspected gunmen along the Ogor-Evwreni-Ughelli axis of the East-West Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The officer and two of his colleagues were reportedly attacked in the van at a check-point between 5:00pm and 6:00p.m on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

An unconfirmed report said there was an earlier attack on travellers at same axis in the early hours of Wednesday before the attack and killing of the police officer in the evening.

It will be recalled that barely two months ago, two police officers, PC Ujeyah Matthew and Sergeant Ijebu, attached to Ofuoma Division of the Delta State Police Command, were killed and their guns stolen at Ekredjebor community in Ughelli North.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, hasn’t responded to the incident as of the time of filing the report.

It was, however, learnt that the other officers who were also attacked escaped into the swamp.

“They ran into swamp until they were rescued by another team of police officers from Ughelli Area Command, while the remains of the deceased officer has been deposited at the morgue,” a source said

Meanwhile, some residents of the area have blamed police for allegedly setting at liberty some arrested criminals who pretended to be “yahoo boys,” after collecting huge sums from them.

“How will police officers on check-point arrest a criminal under the guise of “yahoo boys” and driving recklessly, threatening to kill police officers, yet on getting to the station, top police officers will collect money and free them just like that?

“Some even come out boasting that ‘I told you I will come out, nothing dey happen,’” a resident lamented.

Residents of the area have, therefore, expressed worries, accusing the Police of not being able to protect themselves let alone residents.

Tribune