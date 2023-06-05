Panic As Suspected Cultist Stabs Colleague To Death In Igbudu Market, Warri

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected cultist, Abdurasam, has reportedly stabbed an unidentified fellow cult member to death following a disagreement over unpaid debt in the yam section of Igbudu Market at Hausa Quarters along Warri/Sapele Road, Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that Abdurasam had a serious argument with his unidentified fellow cult member over money he borrowed from him.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Friday evening when Abdurasam spotted the unidentified fellow cult member and demanded repayment of a previous loan. The argument that ensued between the two of them was reportedly heated, and Abdurasam became so angry with the fellow cult member that he allegedly stabbed him in the chest. The commotion that followed resulted in traders and buyers running for their lives due to the severity of the situation.

The victim reportedly bled to death, and nobody around the vicinity was available to help him. Conflicting reports indicate that Abdurasam fled the scene of the incident to an unknown location. However, another report suggests that Abdurasam was apprehended by members of the market’s vigilante group.

As of the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe was unavailable for comment regarding the incident.

