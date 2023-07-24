Panic As Gunmen Shot Dead Two Policemen, Set Patrol Van Ablaze Along Ughelli-Asaba Road

Share This























LAGOS JULY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Commercial drivers and their passengers on Sunday fled into the bush as gunmen shot dead two policemen in Delta State.

The gunmen also burnt down the police patrol van.

The incident occurred along the Ughelli-Asaba Road by the Oleh roundabout.

It’s not clear if the gunmen carted away the service rifles of the policemen at the time of this report.

The incident has caused serious tension in the area as transporters and travelers plying the route are now afraid and are seeking alternative routes.

It was learnt that the policemen were attached to the Dragon Patrol team.

According to DailyPost, The Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.

He however said he does not have details of the death of the policemen.

NewsDirect