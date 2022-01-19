Ovie Omo-Agege’s Die-Hard Supporter Resigns Position, Dumps Delta APC

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ovie Omo-Agege’s die-hard supporter has resigned his position and dumped the party. The Acting Spokesman of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Sylvester Imonina, who is also a die-hard supporter of the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s, has resigned. Imonina also resigned his membership from the party.

His resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the state chairman of the party through his Ozoro Ward 3 (Isoko North Ward 11) chairman on Tuesday, obtained by Ejes Gist News. According to him, his resignation from the party is due to the current state of affairs in Delta APC.

The statement reads, “Due to the state of affairs of the All Progressives Congress, Delta State Chapter, I, Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, herein resign my membership of the Party and my position as the acting State Publicity Secretary.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the leaders of my ward, LGA, APC Isoko Nation, and members of the party across the state for the support given to me while I contributed my quota to the development of the party.

“To everyone who supported me one way or the other, I say a big thank you,” the letter read.