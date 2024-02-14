Onuesoke To Adeboye: Solution To Nigeria Problem Not Spiritual,  But Drastic Action Against The Economy

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Onuesoke has reiterated that Nigeria problem is not spiritually rather the country’s leadership need to take drastic action against the dwindling economy.

The PDP Chieftain while reacting to General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s claim that Nigeria’s problems are spiritual in a telephone chat with our correspondent, argued that it is impossible to fix economic problems with spirituality, stressing that If it is possible, Nigeria would have been the richest country, followed by Yemen, Afghanistan, Jamaica, Haiti and co.

He explained that today’s contemporary world does not respect people of prayers, just as he disclosed that men of science and technology rule in todays world.

“Where are all the men of prayers in Ukraine and Gaza with all the human suffering is going on” he queried.

The PDP Chieftain further explained that,” In Europe, churches are folding up due to lack of churchgoers, but the countries are moving on, due to the infrastructures and social securities that are in place. No single citizen goes with an empty stomach to bed or lack medical care. Not even registered asylum seekers.”

Onuesoke who disclosed that God has given Nigeria all it needed to prosper, however pointed out that carelessness and greediness of the nation’s leaders, coupled with shared laziness of our people to think aside crude oil and thief, thief leadership style is the bane of Nigeria problem.

According to him, “Public office holders, clergymen and politicians are the problems of Nigeria. There is absolutely nothing spiritual about Nigeria’s woes. If the right leadership is in place, Nigeria will do great exploits. Acclaimed men of God should stop been deceitful.”

Wondering where Nigeria is sliding to, Onuesoke stated that things are working in the western world today is not because they are fasting and praying more than Nigerians, but because there are systems in place that’s working due to the sincerity and purposefulness of their leaders.

He added that Nigeria case is the reverse because the political leaders are sucking the Nigeria treasury dry and go unpunished after endless investigations.

Onuesoke reiterated that the time for pretence is past, adding that this is the time to talk to our leaders, otherwise, God will hold them accountable if the situation further deteriorate.

“This is the right time our religious leaders, I mean the general overseers (GO’s) of Churches, the Imams and leaders of the Muslim faith, our traditional rulers (the obas, the emirs, the ovies, the olus, and elder statesmen should tell our political leaders the truth. There’s is serious hunger and hardship in our country today. Let’s tell our ourselves the truth, nothing is working in our country. The hardship and suffering in our country has gone beyond the extreme,” Onuesoke disclosed.

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com