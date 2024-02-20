Onuesoke Tasks South South Govs On Revival Of BRACED Commission

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to Governors of South-South Geo-political zone to revive the moribund BRACED Commission for the purpose of economic development, integration and regional security.

Recall that the Commission was formed in 2010 after a week-long first South-South economic summit held at Tinapa in Calabar, Cross River state capital which was attended by all the governors of the six states of the region in 2009.

The Commission was established to foster regional economic cooperation and integration with a view to achieving sustainable development through the development of a strong regional economy for the collective benefits of the people of the South-South and invigorate the process of regional economic cooperation and integration.

Appealing for the revival of the Commission in a telephone chat with our correspondent, Onuesoke pointed out that the objectives and importance of the Commission cannot be overemphasized in view of the present economic reality in Nigeria, adding that if revived, it will harness the socio-economic potentials of the region and also initiate policies and programs to encourage south-south economic cooperation and regional integration.

He maintained that the South South states need a strong regional integration like the Odua in the Western states of Nigeria by jointly contributing fund, adding that the more fund they gathered, the easier they could buy shares in the oil companies and other corporate organisations.

“They can even raise fund and build a refinery. They can build roads and turn the roads into toll gates to raise funds. They can build railway lines to link the states. For example, Shell wants to depart Nigeria. Why can’t the BRACED states buy over Shell shares? It will become a regional economic strong force. The more they join financial forces they can fund cement companies, fund breweries, insurance companies which will increase employment within the South South states,” he stated.

The PDP Chieftain suggested that the BRACED states should colaborate with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Sub Sovereign Future Fund to undertake mega projects and turn the Niger Delta States into Eldorado.

“It is workable so far we can conceive the idea. It has happened in other places and it is presently happening in other climes so why not in BRACED states,” he argued.

Onuesoke stated that the reason for the creation of the Commission was beyond politics, adding that even if different political parties emerged in the region as we have today, it won’t affect the objectives behind the creation of the body.

“It is a body that transcends politics. One wonders why the BRACED commission is allowed to die. Perhaps the style of governance in the states in the region have largely rubbed off on the management of the commission which we believe is not far from this fact,” he explained.

