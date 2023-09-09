1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, Sep 9th, 2023

Onuesoke Condoles Oborevwori On Delta First Lady Mother’s Demise

DELTA FIRST LADY MOTHER

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and for Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has expressed its  deepest condolences to the family of the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on the passage of Madam Ayetoma Agnes Ataga, the mother of Delta State’s First Lady, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori.

Onuesoke who spoke to journalists at Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State while travelling to Lagos on climate change conference disclosed that although her demise has created a big vacuum no doubt, those she left behind are however  consoled by the fact that she lived a fulfilled life of selfless service to her community of Evwreni for which she will be greatly remembered.

While consoling the  Delta State Governor, Delta State First lady and those affected by the irreparable loss, the PDP Chieftain acknowledged  the significant role that Madam Ayetoma Agnes Ataga played in shaping the values and principles that the First Lady upholds today.

He   emphasized g that her remarkable contributions to the welfare of the people highlighted the enduring strength of the  family bonds that characterized her life.

In addition to offering condolences, Onuesoke appealed to residents  of Delta State  to join in offering their support to the grieving family of the First Lady by  encouraged unity and solidarity during this trying times of the Governor and the first lady,  just as he  emphasized  the importance of coming together as a community to provide comfort and solace to those affected by  her demise..

“I hereby convey my heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, his dear wife and the entire Ataga family of Evwreni on the passing  to glory of Madam Ayetuoma Ataga, mother of our amiable First Lady, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori.

“Her demise has created a big vacuum no doubt. We are however consoled by the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled life of selfless service to her community of Evwreni for which she will be greatly remembered. It is our fervent prayers that the Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he stated.

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yyahoo.com

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close