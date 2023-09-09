Onuesoke Condoles Oborevwori On Delta First Lady Mother’s Demise

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and for Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on the passage of Madam Ayetoma Agnes Ataga, the mother of Delta State’s First Lady, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori.

Onuesoke who spoke to journalists at Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State while travelling to Lagos on climate change conference disclosed that although her demise has created a big vacuum no doubt, those she left behind are however consoled by the fact that she lived a fulfilled life of selfless service to her community of Evwreni for which she will be greatly remembered.

While consoling the Delta State Governor, Delta State First lady and those affected by the irreparable loss, the PDP Chieftain acknowledged the significant role that Madam Ayetoma Agnes Ataga played in shaping the values and principles that the First Lady upholds today.

He emphasized g that her remarkable contributions to the welfare of the people highlighted the enduring strength of the family bonds that characterized her life.

In addition to offering condolences, Onuesoke appealed to residents of Delta State to join in offering their support to the grieving family of the First Lady by encouraged unity and solidarity during this trying times of the Governor and the first lady, just as he emphasized the importance of coming together as a community to provide comfort and solace to those affected by her demise..

“I hereby convey my heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, his dear wife and the entire Ataga family of Evwreni on the passing to glory of Madam Ayetuoma Ataga, mother of our amiable First Lady, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori.

“Her demise has created a big vacuum no doubt. We are however consoled by the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled life of selfless service to her community of Evwreni for which she will be greatly remembered. It is our fervent prayers that the Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he stated.

