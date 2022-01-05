Onuesoke Backs Senator Udume’s Call On FG To Name Financiers Of Terrorism

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke said he is in support of The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume call on the Federal Government to name and prosecute those financing terrorism in Nigeria.

Recall that Ndume, during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, has asked the Federal Government to name and prosecute those financing terrorism in the country.

Reacting to the demand of Ndume while speaking on the sideline during a workshop on security in Lagos, Onuesoke said it is right time the Federal Government name and prosecute those financing the activities of terrorism in the country if we must take the fight against terrorism serious.

He said if the financials are identified and prosecuted it will go a long way in minimizing the activities of terrorism thereby saving lives, property and boosting the socio-economic life style of Nigerians.

“Mr Malami told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the federal government had succeeded in identifying and detaining “high profile individuals” responsible for funding terrorists’ activities in the country.

“The AGF equally announced in May that Nigerian government was about to begin the prosecution of about 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers and was profiling some high-profile Nigerians strongly suspected to be financing terrorism for prosecution. But over six months ago nothing was heard about the prosecution of the 400 suspected Boko Haram financials,” he lamented.

Onuesoke stated that the delay in unveiling and prosecution of the suspects is not only having serious effect on the security of the nation, but equally responsible for loss of lives and hyper inflation in the prices of food products in the country.

“Farmers are afraid to go to the farm because of fear of terrorists attack. They are afraid to transport their food stuff to the market because they could be attacked, killed or abducted for ransom . Massive loss of human resources and its effect as well as government’s unimpressive response to the various forms of crime do not offer hopes that the nation is likely to realize its short and long term economic targets,” he noted.