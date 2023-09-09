Onokpite Advises Oborevwori Against Over Bearing Influence Of  Okowa, Uduaghan, E.K.Clark,  Others

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The President of Ogbe Political Change (OPC), King Emmanuel Ufuoma Onokpite has advised Delta State Governor Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori against over bearing influence of former Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Chief Edwin Clark and other politicians in the state because some of the steps that he has taken are not too palatable for the general well being of the people of Delta State, as regard offering appointments to the children of those whose fathers have served the state in the past.

He advised Oborevwori to think about solving the problems of hunger in the state mostly among the youths by executing projects that will provide jobs for them. He said the fund that is coming into the state is enough to provide food for the people.

Onokpite who declared emphatically that he is after the success of Oborevwori led Delta State Government whom he said has a lot respect for as a senior brother however advised him against what he described as the over bearing influence of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and some steps that are not too palatable for the general well being of the people of Delta State as regard offering appointment to those whose fathers have served the state in one capacity or the other.

Onokpite who gave the advise while addressing a press conference in Lagos explained that he has no grudge nor malice against Oborevwori, adding that rather he wants his success in office as a Governor of Delta State.

He observed that it not in the interest of Deltans to have the likes of the son of former Senator James Manager and Former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan’s daughter as Commissioners and E.K Clark’s son as Special Adviser whose fathers have served and tested government as against those who can bring in, their best in good governance but whose fathers may not have such contacts.

He called on Governor Oborevwori to take urgent steps to tackle the floods ravaging major cities like Warri, Sapele ,Agbarho,Udu Otu- Jeremi,Olomu,Agbor, Kwale,Abraka and other Delta communities.

Hear him, “I want to make it clear that I have no problem nor hatred for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who is a fellow Okpe man but he must do away with former Governor Okowa, former Governor Uduaghan, James Manager, E.K Clark, Ogboru and other influential politicians children in term of appointments. Their children are not suppose to be in his government. He ought not to have appointed their children as Commissioners or aides.”

Continuing ” He should do everything possible to tackle the floods in Warri,Ughelli,Sapele,Agbarho,Udu,Jeremi,Olomu Agbor,Asaba and Abraka. We want him to successes. But Governance is serious business. I will continuing to advise him from time to time as the need a arises.”