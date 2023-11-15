One Killed, Four Arrested  As Rival Cult Groups Engage In Shootout In Isoko Community

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 15TH 9URHOBOTODAY)-One person has reportedly been killed as rival cult groups, Eiye and Vikings, clashed in Ozoro Community, the headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Four other persons have also been arrested by the police over the incident.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists engaged in a shootout in the community for several hours on Monday night, forcing commercial activities to be closed down by traders and business owners for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the report in a WhatsApp message he sent to DAILY POST.

The message read, “confirmed.”

DailyPost

