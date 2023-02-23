Omo-Agege Rolls Out 19 Reasons Why Deltans Must Not Vote Okowa, Oborevwori 

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has dropped 19 reasons for Deltans to remember before casting their votes in the presidential election slated for Saturday, February 25.

Sen. Omo-Agege gave the reasons on his Facebook page, DAILY POST reports.

According to him: “Before you vote on Saturday, remember not to forget that:

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Effurun-Sapele Road from Effurun Roundabout to Enerhen Junction.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Udu Road down to Express Junction.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Enerhen Road from Enerhen Motel down to old Okorodudu Motors Junction.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix PTI Road, Effurun.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Jakpa Road.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix old Airport Road.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Ekpan-NNPC Housing Complex Road.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Refinery Road.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Agadaga Road linking Jakpa Road with Refinery Road.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Uti Street, Effurun.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Okito-Sokoh Estate Road, Effurun.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Okoloba Road, Effurun.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Aka Avenue, Effurun.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Nnewi Street off Refinery Road, Effurun.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Orumarho Street, Effurun.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Osubi-Eku Road.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Ovu-Okpara-Isiokolo-Kokori Road.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Afiesere-Ofuoma-Odovie-Isiokolo Road.

For eight years, Okowa could not fix Okunbor Road, Effurun.

And the list can go on and on…”

Most of the areas Sen. Omo-Agege mentioned are in Delta Central Senatorial District which Omo-Agege represents at the senate.

Dailypost