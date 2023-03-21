Omo-Agege Rejects Declaration of Oborevwori As winner Of Delta Poll, To Challenge Result

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor Ovie Omo-Agege has rejected the declaration of Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of last Saturday’s election.

Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy Senate President, faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for returning Oborevwori as the winner of the election, alleging that there were “myriad of infractions and acts of impunity on the part of the PDP.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege said the infractions were brought to the attention of INEC “with incontrovertible proof.

“The March 18 election was characterized by massive fraud, unprecedented vote buying and voter suppression perpetrated by the PDP in the course of the election.

“The fraudulent nature of PDP’s so-called victory is just too damning and daring for it to be acceptable in any decent society.

“Most of those infractions are in the public domain and known to INEC officials and the security agencies involved in superintending the election.”

He said the results of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections results pointed to an unequivocal rejection of the PDP, noting that “of the three senatorial zones in the state, APC won two while PDP controversially edged out the Labour Party in the Delta North Senate race.

“It was an unadulterated verdict of Deltans on how they have fared under 24 years of governance of their state by PDP.

“On the basis of the factors listed and more that will come later, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State as well as the leadership of the party, unequivocally reject the declaration by INEC of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

We will challenge this fraudulent result using all legal means.

“As a democrat and Deputy President of the Senate, Omo-Agege will explore all lawful avenues to reclaim the mandate freely given to him by the good people of Delta State.”

He called on his supporters to remain calm as the vision of building a new Delta was still on course, adding that the “PDP pyrrhic celebration of a stolen mandate will be short-lived.”

