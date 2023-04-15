Omo-Agege Reacts To Ojougbo Allegation Of Working Against Tinubu In Presidential Election

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said claim by Cairo Ojuogbo that he worked against the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect, is untrue.

Recall that Ojuogbo, a former Director of Projects at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, had earlier alleged that the deputy senate president was involved in an anti-party activity by working against Tinubu in Delta State.

Ojuogbo had disclosed that Omo-Agege worked for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, in the February 25 presidential election.

But, Omo-Agege, APC governorship candidate in Delta State, said he would not dignify Cairo Ojuogbo allegation with a response.

Omo-Agege, in a statement on Saturday issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, described Ojuogbo as an impetuous irritant.

“Cairo Ojuogbo is an impetuous irritant, a sinking man who does not deserve a response from the Senate’s Deputy President,” he stated.

The duo, Omo-Agege and Ojuogbo, have been at loggerheads since APC lost out in the March

With Nigeria