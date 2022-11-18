‘Omo-Agege Has Nothing To Offer Delta People’

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is unfit to govern the state due to what the government described as his crass state of emptiness.

The government accused Omo-Agege of lacking understanding of governance and the ownership of the various projects in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in a press briefing recently in Asaba, said the APC candidate had consistently cast aspersion on the state government owing to fact that he had nothing to offer.

Aniagwu, who said he decided to title the briefing, “The Emptiness of a Gubernatorial Candidate,” said that instead of Senator Omo-Agege to address issues by saying what he would do differently to attract votes, he got himself carried away by unfounded accusation.

The commissioner wondered why Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, would be blaming Delta State Government for failed portions of roads, such as the Agbor-Eku-Sapele Road, Ughelli-Asaba Road and Warri Benin Roads, saying all the roads were federal government owned.

While laughing at the ignorance of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Aniagwu explained that Senator Omo-Agege had succeeded in accusing his APC federal-controlled government of failure and ineptitude.

Aniagwu further stated that contrary to Senator Omo-Agege false accusation of widespread underdevelopment in the riverine areas of the state, the Okowa-led Peoples Democratic Government had successfully executed projects in the riverine areas of Delta to the amazement of the benefitting communities.

He listed some riverine projects to include, Yokri I and Yokri II tarred road in Ogulagha in Burutu Local Government Area and the tarring of roads Burutu Town.

The commissioner said that road were similarly tarred in Okerenkoko, Ogidighen in Warri South West and the Ogheye Floating Market in Warri North, which he said was the only such floating market in West Africa and a wonder.

He stated that many other projects had been executed in the upland of the state, saying he took for granted because many of the journalists seated during the briefing were already aware of the project, such as the Effurun-Otor-Owor Bridge, Agbarho-Ohrerhe Bridge, and the Koka Flyover Interchange.

On the allegation by the deputy senate president that Delta Had received N2.8 trillion in the past seven and half year with anything to show for it, the commissioner the allegation was another demonstration of the senator’s lack of understanding, describing it a crass.

He said the senator should have position his accusation based on projects executed before saying that nothing was done, explaining that where had workers been getting their salaries or payment made for diverse projects and empowerment programmes.

Aniagwu noted that over the years the state government had made giant strides in the areas of education, where he said educational institutions had not only been increased but upgraded, sports, saying the Stephen Keshi Stadium had undergone developmental transformation, and the upgraded Asaba Airport.

The commissioner reckoned that the lack of knowledge of the deputy senate president spoke a lot about his quality of representation at the senate and wondered that it was responsible why the senator to date had not been able to sponsor any bill in the senate.

It would be recalled that the Deputy Senate President and APC Gubernatorial Candidate for Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege earlier brief the press on his aspiration to be governor of Delta State, where he raised issues that the Delta Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu responded to.

Delta Bulletin