Omo-Agege Cries Out, Says Okowa Hates Urhobos, Wants To Retire Ibori From Politics

LAGOS JANUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has once again warned against any planned attacks on members and supporters of APC in Delta state during the 2023 general elections. He stated that such attacks will be met with the full vehemence of the law.

Senator Omo-Agege while reacting to recent reports of plans to precipitate violence during the election in order to sabotage the BVAS voting system, appealed to youths in Delta State to ensure they are not used by “failed politicians who are afraid of free and fair elections”.

Senator Omo-Agege spoke, Friday, January 13, when the ongoing ward-to-ward campaigns of the APC moved to JFK ground, Refinery Road and Ughoton, in Uvwie and Okpe LGAs respectively.

He said the 2023 general elections are profound and would redefine the destiny of Nigeria and Delta state. He, therefore, warned that anyone that attempts to disrupt the election will be toying with the future of both the state and the country.

“You are our children, we are one family; it does not matter which political party you belong. Come and join this people’s movement which has become a revolution for the liberation of Delta State from misgovernance of PDP. I specifically appeal to those youths in PDP, come and join us and move the state forward.”

He said Delta governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, hates the Urhobo people so much so that he thoughtlessly attempted to humiliate and retire former Delta Governor, Chief James Ibori, his benefactor, from politics and impose an “ incompetent Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, a man whose credentials are an issue of public debate, as a proxy for his third term agenda.”

He assured that Governor Okowa will never be Vice President because the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win the election, and be declared the next president of Nigeria. Because of this, he said, any vote for any other party would be a wasted vote.

He called for the election of Chief Ede Dafinone to replace him in the Senate, stating that the candidate is a humble and intelligent man that would do Urhobo proud.

He also made case for the election of Hon. Henry Baro a member of the House of Representatives to represent Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie Federal Constituency. “I can vouch for him. When he gets there he’ll get the respect he deserves,” Omo-Agege said.

In Jeddo through to Ughoton, women and youths lined the route with brooms and other APC party insignia, chanting support slogans for Senator Omo-Agege.

At the rallies, more former movers and shakers of the PDP including, Chief Barr Victor Otomiewo, former Attorney general and Commissioner of Justice of Delta State; Hon Chief Efe Ofobruku, two-time member of the Delta State House of Assembly; Chief Godstime Ematsemigbe, aka Omimi; Mrs Rose Onomavwe, former House of Assembly candidate of Action People’s Party, APP, and Aston Stephen Atemu, among others, decamped to the APC.

Vanguard