Omirhobo, Others Defeat FG  As ECOWAS Court Declares Twitter Ban Unlawful

LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The ECOWAS Court of Justice, today, July 14th, 2022 held that the Federal Government of Nigeria ban on Twitter is unlawful .

The Federal Government of Nigeria suspended Twitter operation in Nigeria on June 4, 2021 two days after a controversial tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari was deleted by Twitter. The Nigerian Government also accused Twitter of sponsoring dissent in the country.

Following the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter, Lagos Human Right lawyer, Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo approached the ECOWAS Court of Justice in suit ECW/CCJ/APP/26/21, challenging the ban as a violation of his fundamental rights to freedom of expression, speech and association and those of the Nigerian public .The case was consolidated with other Suits with similar cause of action in the Consolidated Suit of ECW/CCJ/APP/23/21, ECW/CCJ/APP/24/2, ECW/CCJ/APP/26/21, ECW/CCJ/APP/29/21,

Registered Trustees of the Social Economic Rights & Accountability Project (SERAP)& 12 Ors

Vs FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.

Details of the judgement will be published later .