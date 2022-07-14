1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Jul 14th, 2022

Omirhobo, Others Defeat FG  As ECOWAS Court Declares Twitter Ban Unlawful

OMIRHOBO-TEAM

Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo and his legal team at ECOWAS Court

LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The ECOWAS Court of Justice, today, July 14th, 2022  held that  the Federal Government of Nigeria   ban on Twitter is unlawful  .

The Federal Government of Nigeria suspended Twitter operation in Nigeria on June 4, 2021  two days after a controversial tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari was deleted by Twitter. The Nigerian Government also accused Twitter of sponsoring dissent in the country.

Following the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter, Lagos Human Right lawyer,  Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo approached the ECOWAS  Court of Justice  in suit ECW/CCJ/APP/26/21, challenging the ban as a violation of his fundamental rights to freedom of expression, speech and association and those of the Nigerian public .The case was consolidated with other Suits with similar cause of action in  the Consolidated Suit of  ECW/CCJ/APP/23/21,   ECW/CCJ/APP/24/2,  ECW/CCJ/APP/26/21, ECW/CCJ/APP/29/21,

Registered Trustees of the Social Economic Rights & Accountability Project (SERAP)& 12 Ors

Vs FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.

 

Details of the judgement will be published later .

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close