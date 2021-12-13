1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Dec 13th, 2021

Omicron: Onuesoke Hails FG’s Retaliatory Plan To Place UK, Canada, Saudi –Arabia On Red List

LAGOS DECEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has  hailed Nigeria Government’s plan retaliatory measures to United Kingdom, Canada and  Saudi-Arabia  on Covid-19 Omicron red list and banning of flights from those countries.

Recall   that the Nigerian Government has stated that it will place the United Kingdom, Canada and Saudi Arabia on a red list over the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus’ Omicron variant.

The President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration   said it will also stop airlines from those countries coming into Nigeria in retaliation for the three nations banning travels from Nigeria over the new COVID-19 variant.

Reacting to the Nigerian Government retaliatory  measures while responding to Aviation correspondents’ question at Nnamdi  Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Onuesoke said  that although he do  agree with anything this government  does, but  the plan  action  is appropriate in this instance.

He  stressed  that despite that Nigeria  is in  bad situation at the moment, Nigeria is still a sovereign nation that must not be toyed  or played around with.
According to him, “The point I find very interesting and satisfying is that Nigeria has taken a retaliatory action. They don’t want Nigerians and Nigerian airlines in their countries, yet they fly theirs in and out. This sort of one sided and insult used to be the order of the day before and Nigerian government just went along. It must be tit for tat for those countries to take you serious in future.”

The PDP  Chieftain  said that he cannot imagine United Kingdom banning Nigeria  because of six  or seven discovered Covid-19 omicron viruses in Nigeria, while the United Kingdom  is  a reservoir of that viruses.

“I don’t want to talk about Canada because that country is outside the usual radar of Nigeria. Nigeria merely relates to Canada via the Commonwealth of Nations. Nigeria knows the relevant and important country on the North American Continent and in the Americas generally; and definitely not Canada.

“That of Saudi Arabia against Nigeria is something abominable and unconscionable. If the Nigerian Muslim Ummah would accept that nonsense from Saudi Arabia  then good luck to them. If not for the hajj, who would even look in the direction of Saudi Arabia?” Onuesoke stated, stressing that it would have been better Nigeria government announce the ban outright instead of giving notice.

While enjoining Nigeria  Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to  keep up the good work,  Onuesoke stated that although individuals may have to bear  the pain of the hard-line measures,  he advised that Nigerians should stay at home and develop their land for once because  Nigeria as a sovereign nation   demand some dignified treatment.

“The action of the Federal Government is  fair to me because what  is good for the goose is equally good for the ganden.Western nations treat Black Africans as if we are still in the times of slavery,” he noted.

 

 

