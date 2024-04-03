Okuama Crisis: Ewu Monarch  Is Safe, Secure With Us — Chief Of Defence Staff

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has assured that the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Clement Oghenerukevwe, is safe and secure in their care.

The Chief of Defence Staff made this known on Wednesday while appearing as a guest on Arise Television.

Recall that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had, on March 28, declared wanted eight persons, including the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom, over their alleged roles in the recent killing of 17 military personnel at Okuama in Delta State.

Following the declaration, the traditional ruler surrendered himself to the police and maintained that he had no hands in the killings of the military personnel.

However, while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, the Chief of Defence Staff stated that there is no cause for alarm regarding the safety of the traditional ruler in their care.

According to him, the traditional ruler is in safe and secure hands, adding that the military just needed some clarification from him.

He added that although the traditional ruler might not have directly taken part in the killings of the slain military personnel, he can’t deny having the knowledge or understanding of what was going on.

The Defence boss, however, urged Nigerians to know that the military is only after the interests of Nigeria and will not do anything against innocent Nigerians, stressing that they are only after the bad eggs.

When asked about the state of affairs of the traditional ruler, he said, “I think there is nothing really to fear about. I mean, he brought himself up. The Commissioner of Police handed him over to the joint task force. The joint task force has a police component, and because they are the ones serving the mandate to operate, that is why he handed him over.

“It is a joint investigation that is being conducted. We have sought a board of inquiries from outside to also follow up, and we are sure other questions will be asked. But what we want Nigerians to understand is that we are all Nigerians, we love Nigerians, we put our lives on the line for Nigeria, so we will not do anything against any innocent Nigerians. We are only after the bad guys. Anyone who makes himself one, we will definitely come after him.

“I understand that we have a mandate from the president. If the president gives me a mandate to conduct an operation, I will not ask him why. I will conduct that operation, and then an explanation will come later. That is why I am in the military.

“Like I said, the chief (king of Ewu) is secured; he is safe, nothing is going to happen to him. It is just a few questionings, and then we will be able to clarify. I don’t want to comment so much, but I can tell you nobody will tell you he doesn’t know what was happening. Maybe he did not take part directly, but he will not tell us he doesn’t have the knowledge or the understanding of what was going on. But like we have said, investigation will unravel most of these things, and actions will be taken.”

