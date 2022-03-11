Okowa Sneaks Through Back Exit As Protesting Retirees Hold Him To Hostage

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Executive Governor of Delta State Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa earlier today ran away from a function at the event center Asaba when retirees who were owed various sums of money as their gratuity and pensions staged a protest at the two entrance of the event center.

As at the time of this report some of the retirees are still standing at the entrance chanting songs and saying that the Governor must pay them their money, that they are tired of empty promises year in year out.

The aggrieved retirees who spoke to yours sincerely said that Governor Okowa has been deceiving them and from his actions is bent on not paying them their retirement benefits before he leaves office. That they have decided to stage this protest here to drive down their grievances.

Governor Okowa who was informed that the retirees are outside the gate laying seige for him cut his stay short and ran away from a non exit gate leaving these elder states men and women unaddressed.

The retirees claimed that majority of their members are dead and their benefactors cannot access their parents gratuity. Some said that they’re owed for over 5-7 years now with no hope of getting their money.

Governor Okowa we urge you to pay our fathers and mothers their retirement benefits and save the state this show of shame exhibited today. If you call yourself EKWUEME please act in accordance with your name and save the state this kind of embarrassments all the time.