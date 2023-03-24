Okowa Bans Agberos From Collecting Ticket Levies From Okada, Keke Riders In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The government of Delta state has banned the collection of tricycle, and motorcycle ticket levies (deve) in the state.

A statement by the secretary to the state government, Mr Patrick Ukah urged tricycle and motorcycle operators not to pay any money to any tax collector (Agbero) on the road beginning from March 23, 2023.

The statement urged the public to report any tax collector(Agbero) who further collects any levy from the tricycle, minibus, and motorcycle operators in the state.

According to Ukah, defaulters would be punished as criminals.