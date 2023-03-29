Ojougboh Reacts To Expulsion From APC, Says Omo-Agege Is Acting Out Of Frustration

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Executive Director of Projects at the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has reacted to information on his expulsion from All Progressive Congressive (APC) describing Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State APC Governorship candidate , Ovie Omo-Agege as acting out of frustration of losing at the polls.

Ojougboh, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Mr Emmanuel Ojeme, in Abuja, yesterday, claimed that Omo-Agege, the Candidate of the APC in the just concluded Delta State governorship election, was “looking for who to blame for his abysmal performances at the poll.”

He disclosed that Omo-Agege intention is to cow all APC members in the state and make them his stooges, but very angry that people like himself stand up to him and always say things the way they are.

Part of the statement read: “Just like every other person, I saw the letter of my purported ‘Kangaroo Expulsion’ from the APC on social media. I wasn’t surprised because that is Omo-Agege’s way.

“Since Omo-Agege lost his governorship bid, he has been running from pillar to post in frustration, looking for those to blame for his abysmal performance. Ordinarily, his social media expulsion doesn’t really need any reply, because it is dead on arrival. Omo-Agege hijacked the party, and personally handpicked all executives at all levels in the state.

“His intention is to cow all APC members in the state and make them his stooges, but very angry that people like my humble self stand up to him and always say things the way they are. And at my age, I can’t change just to please the god of Orogun.

“Let me also use this opportunity to draw the attention of Nigerians to a recent news report by a militant group, Delta Strike Force, demanding the withdrawal of the Pipelines Surveillance Contract, which should come to them from Omo-Agege. The militant group has threatened to blow up the Oturogu Gas Plant, if the federal government continues to ignore their demands.”

Ojougboh, however, called on his supporters to be calm, go about their normal businesses and ignore the frustration of Omo-Agege over his woeful performance at the polls