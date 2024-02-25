Oghenekaro Hails NDDC For Introduction Of Human Artificial Intelligence Education System Platform

Share This





















By Ibru Nejuvie

LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Digital Entrepreneurship Soft-Skills Technology (DESSTECH SANCTUARY), Mr Karobrown Oghenekaro has commended the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) towards introducing of human artificial intelligence educational platform in the Niger Delta.

Oghenekaro who made the statement during an interview with Urhobotoday in Delta State said the introduction of human artificial intelligence educational platform in the Niger Delta

will ensure the development of quality intelligent workforce towards embracing paperless regime and the utilization of the fundamental of fifth Generation Network (5G) technology and application of Enterprise Solutions Software.

According to him, the initiative will see to the establishment of a world-class human/artificial intelligence centres in all federal universities in the Niger Delta and in all NYSC Orientation Camps in the region towards developing human /artificial intelligence educational system and providing quality and technically sound intelligence workforce to ensure certificates graduates are re-skill and up-skill to be economically flexible when relating with people, objects environment and the outside world.

“Human/artificial intelligence educational system is the involvement of quality intelligence to ensure more technically sound workforce and certificate graduates are technically and economically connected to their core-compentence when working remotely from home, office or workplace environment.

“The program will introduce and offer North America/European Union and Shangai -China standard and expected to provide digital entrepreneurship soft-skills technology development training to boost institutions, offices, businesses and bridge institutional void and strategy for impactful youth engagement that will lead to saving disposable income and career progression,” he said.

He further maintained that the proposal entails the campaign of Federal University of Petroleum resources {FUPRE)-DESSTECH Centre introducing Technical Soft Skill Talents (TSST) workforce to the Niger Delta region towards meaningful engagement of youths and to ensure that certificates graduates are connected to their core-competence, saving disposable income towards business development support services and career progression and for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

He equally observed that the introduction of human/artificial intelligence educational system in Nigeria will save up to N20 Trillion recurrent expenditure yearly across board if properly implemented.

Karobrown Oghenekaro is a self styled Quality Intelligence Technology Futurology Native Professor who is highly sought after globally for introducing QUALITY INTELLIGENCE WORKFORCE in the IT sector. He is the lead Coordinator of the FUPRE-DESSTECH CENTRE in Effurun, Delta State.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 234802377303039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com