Ogboru Appeals To Deltans To Keep Hope Alive, Assures Of Victory In 2023

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, yesterday charged Deltans to keep hope alive, saying that victory for the 2023 governorship election in Delta State is sure.

Ogboru, in a statement, also commended Deltans for their consistent commitment and supports over the years, pointing out that with the new Electoral Act and the aid of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, it is obvious that everyone’s vote will count in the 2023 general election.

Ogboru made the statement while addressing APGA members in a meeting held at an open field in his country home, Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state, reassured Deltans that the time to claim their mandate has come.

Ogboru said, “I am overwhelmed seeing this crowd here today. This is wonderful, and I thank my supporters who have been consistent to see the new Delta, now it is obvious that the time we have been waiting for has come, as all your votes that they have been denying us of will now count.

Independent