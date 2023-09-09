Oborevwori’s Lofty Achievements In 100 Days Is In Consonance With His MORE Agenda-Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated that the lofty achievements recorded by Delta State Governor Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori within hundred days of his administration is in consonance with his MORE agenda, adding that it is worthwhile to say that he started on a good note and should be celebrated and cheered up.

The PDP Chieftain who made the commendation at Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State shortly after arriving from Lagos where he attended climate change conference extolled the fast pace of the Governor’s achievements, adding that in less than 100 days his administration accorded premium to the welfare of civil servants and retirees, and also set machinery in motion for the much-desired people-oriented governance by making key appointments in which the three senatorial districts of the state were fully represented.

He further disclosed that during the Governor’s hundred days in office, he successfully intensified the improvement of infrastructure, resulting in the construction of over 117 kilometers of roads, bridges and approximately 85 kilometers of drainage systems across the state.

“Under his administration within this 100 days, construction of roads, bridges and drainage projects were distributed across the three Senatorial Districts of the state, along with over 400 projects inherited from the previous administration. A number of these projects have been completed and are ready for commissioning, while others are in their advanced and final stages of completion.

“I sincerely also applaud the attention he is giving to Warri the economic capital of Delta State which is dear to the ethnic nationalities of Delta South, Delta Central and beyond,” Onuesoke who said he went on personal inspection of the projects across the state disclosed.

Onuesoke applauded Oborevwori’s style of handling crisis in the state especially with the recent re-escalation of hostilities between Aladja and Ogbeh Ijoh communities, adding that his deployment of non-kinetic strategy in settling the crisis must be commended as it has given hope of more enduring peaceful co-existence between the warring communities and other communities in the state.

He equally commended the way and manner in which his administration handled the issue of palliatives in the state to emolliate the hardship of the people with respect to removal of oil subsidy and increase in fuel prices.

“For instance, as part of measures to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori rolled out palliatives for workers by increasing their salaries. The governor equally announced that the state’s 50,196 workforce will now work in shifts and from home. To caution their transport difficulties the introduction of electric vehicles is on the pipelines,” Onuesoke disclosed.

He asserted that a 100 days is a very short time for meaningful assessment, but however maintained that for a man who hit the ground running from first day in office with reasonable milestones being identified within the period under review, the Governor of Delta State is safe to say his morning has revealed how bright the rest of the day would be.

“These early achievements, in addition to the zeal and patriotism showcased by his administration, within this short period, constitute a beacon of hope for better days ahead. This is in line with the aura of optimism that followed his divine enthronement and Deltans should be hopeful of reaping good governance and prosperity in the nearest future.

Advising the Governor not to relent in his effort he stated, “Never the less, I implore the Governor to do more in line with his MORE Agenda and also appoint more competent and selfless persons as special assistant, senior special assistant, executive assistant and board members whose appointment should match their profiles, so as to propel more achievements.”