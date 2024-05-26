Oborevwori Urged To Embark On Urgent Repair Of Failed Portion Of Udu/Ughelli Road, Completion Of Harbour Market

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt Hon.Sheriff Oborevwori has been urged to embark on urgent repair of failed portion of Udu/Ughelli Road as commuters suffer untold hardship as a result of the bad condition of the road.

According to a motorist, Mr Johnson Gebe, the Udu/Ughelli Road is currently one of the busiest roads in the state and has failed in several portions between Express Junction and Jeremi Junction leading to loss of valuable manpower and breakdown of vehicles plying the road.

Our checks revealed that the previous government of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa awarded the resurfacing of the Udu Road beginning from Enerhen Junction to Express Junction leaving much of the road to go into disrepair.

A failed portion near Ovwian Secondary School and before Utuama Junction are the worst parts making residents to wonder whether Udu has representatives in government .

Residents also clamour for the dualization of the road to make it a four-lane dual carriageway to Ughelli. This, residents say, will help to reduce traffic gridlock on the road.

Apart from the Udu/Ughelli Road, the Ubogo/Ogbe-Udu Road is in a state of disrepair for many years now. The road need urgent intervention by the state government to give the people a sense of belonging .

In another breath, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been urged to speed up the space of work at the Udu Harbour Market as well as improve on the quality of work done by the contractor.

The completion of the Udu Harbour Market will help to decongest traffic logjam occasioned by traders incursion into the road at Jigbale Market near Orhuwhorun Junction. Government will have to relocate that market on completion of the Udu Harbour Market.

Meanwhile, a section of the newly refurbished Udu Bridge rails has fallen of, thereby posing a serous threat to motorist just as one of the joints on the bridge was poorly fixed thereby causing regular gridlock on the bridge.Motorists are of the view that the recent rehabilitation work on the Udu Bridge was poorly supervised as the state is not getting value for money spent by government .

