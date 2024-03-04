Oborevwori Salutes Fred Majemite At Sixty

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated renowned politician, businessman and lawyer, Chief Fred Majemite, as he clocks 60 on Sunday.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, said Majemite, a former Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development in the state, is an illustrious son of Delta whose accomplishments in life and politics were outstanding and self- evident.

According to him, Majemite had always given a good account of himself in and outside government.

He commended the renowned lawyer for being a great philanthropist and for maintaining a very large army of dedicated followers across the state.

Governor Oborevwori said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I congratulate my dear brother and friend, Chief Fred Majemite, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

“On this special day of your diamond jubilee, it is my prayer that God will grant you many more years in good health to render greater service to God and humanity”.

