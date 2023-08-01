Oborevwori Recounts  How Aguariavwodo Prophesized His Rise To Governor Years Ago

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)- The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has disclosed that Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, the former Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, had prophesied his rise to the governorship a decade ago. The revelation took place during a thanksgiving service held in honour of Senator Aguariavwodo at All Saints’ Cathedral, Ughelli, on Sunday.

Governor Oborevwori recalled a conversation with the celebrant years back when he was laying his mother to rest in Osubi. Senator Aguariavwodo had observed the large crowd gathered for the occasion and foretold that with such popularity, the Governor’s seat was within his reach.

“Senator Aguariavwodo is someone I knew many years ago, and sometimes there are things you say and it will come to pass,” Governor Oborevwori recounted. “He said it over ten years ago in 2013, and that prophecy has come to pass. So when he decided to support me, it is because God wants to fulfill what he has said.”

During the service, the Governor praised Senator Aguariavwodo’s distinguished political career, highlighting his rare feat of serving in both the Green and Red Chambers of the National Assembly before choosing to return to his home state to serve.

“Senator Aguariavwodo belongs to that rare elite group. I congratulate you on this appointment because you are a very humble and respected man, and it is my prayer that God will grant you the wisdom to succeed in your new role,” Governor Oborevwori praised.

However, amidst the celebratory atmosphere, the Governor addressed recent protests by Ewu Community over appointments to the kingdom. He asserted that appointments were at the discretion of the Governor and urged Deltans to unite and support his administration to sustain the momentum of development in the State.

On the matter of political appointments, the Governor hinted that some individuals might have sought spiritual intervention to secure positions within his administration. He clarified that while people were praying for appointments, he, too, was praying to God for divine guidance in making such decisions.

“As Governor, my local government has gotten just one appointment, which is the Commissioner designate, because I have promised Deltans I want to be Governor for all,” he asserted.

The thanksgiving service saw prominent figures in attendance, including the immediate past Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro; the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kingsley Esiso; and former Minister of Information, Professor Sam Oyovbaire, among others.

During the sermon titled “Be strong in the Lord,” The Most Rev’d Cyril Odutemu, the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bendel and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese (Anglican Communion), urged leaders to demonstrate strength and uncommon courage in the face of challenges. He advised them to adhere to the truth and maintain their righteousness in leadership roles.

The thanksgiving service ended with a call for continuous prayers for the Governor’s administration to succeed, as the congregation expressed gratitude for the support from the church during the elections.

Ndokwa Reporter