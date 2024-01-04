Oborevwori Promises To Improve Agricultural Value Chain  In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said his administration would continue to improve on the agricultural value chain to ensure food security and job creation in the state.

Oborevwori disclosed this while speaking to journalists after inspecting the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) at Mbiri Farm Settlement, with 30 greenhouses for the cultivation of tomatoes and other vegetables, as well as the Agro-Industrial Park, Aboh-Ogwashi, for rice milling and others, in Ika North-East and Aniocha South local councils, respectively.

He said: “If you go through my MORE agenda, I said that there is going to be sustainable agriculture sector reforms. I also said that the agricultural value chain will be sustained.

“And seeing what the immediate past administration has done here, it gladdens my heart. The Commissioner for Agriculture has briefed me that we have this kind of farm settlement in the three senatorial districts.

“We are going to support them because we have N2 billion Special Agricultural Intervention Fund, and we will disburse that money within this month.”

On the state of the access road to the farm settlement, the governor said: “We will work with the Ministry of Works to see how we will manage this road to enable us to take these produce out.”

Guardian-Nigeria

