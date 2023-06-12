Oborevwori  Mourns Death Of Bayelsa Queens FC Fans In Auto-Crash In Kwale

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has condoles his counterpart in Bayelsa state, Governor Douye Diri over death of supporters of Bayelsa Queens Football Club in auto-crash in Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Report has it that no fewer than four members of the supporters of Bayelsa Queens Football Club were confirmed dead while scores were injured following a fatal road accident.

Festus Ahon, Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori confirmed the accident in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday evening in Asaba.

Festus, who said the governor condoled with the families of the deceased, the Government and people of Bayelsa on the unfortunate incident, prayed for quick healing and recovery of the injured.

According to him, a few hours ago, I was informed of the unfortunate accident involving members of the Bayelsa State supporters’ club on their way to Asaba for the 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Final taking place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

“The Women FA Championship Final is scheduled to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba and the Bayelsa supporters’ team were on transit to Asaba when a bus in the entourage was involved in a fatal crash after Kwale, leading to the death of 4 members of the supporters club with 7 others sustaining injuries.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the families of those that lost their lives in the fatal motor accident of Sunday, June 11, 2023, along Kwale Asaba Road.

“Indeed, their deaths have caused a dark cloud and great sorrow for their families and Bayelsa State.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I extend my heartfelt condolences to my brother Governor, Senator Douye Diri, the bereaved families and people of Bayelsa State on this sad incident.

“Their untimely deaths have undoubtedly caused great pain and sorrow to their families. I pray for quick healing to the injured and that such tragedy will never occur again.

“May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace,” Oborevwori prayed.

He said that the unfortunate incident was regrettable and had caused great pain to the bereaved families.