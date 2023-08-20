Oborevwori Has Lofty Master Plan For Deltans-Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has called on people of the state to exercise patience with Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori stressing that the Governors has a lofty master plan for them.

Onuesoke who made the call while addressing press conference in his Office in Warri, Delta State reiterated that as Oborevwori took over the mantle of leadership in Delta State, he has outlined his own agenda which seems intent on building on the gains of the S.M.A.R.T agenda in order to give Deltans M.O.R.E in terms of socio-economic development.

The PDP Chieftain recalled that the Governor made his point clearly in his inaugural address where he noted that he represent consolidation and advancement; consolidation because he is continuing from where the previous government stopped, and advancement because he is advancing Delta State to greater heights which include economic growth, human capital development, infrastructure renewal, peace and security.

Onuesoke noted that Oborevwori’s master plan begins with an understanding of the strategic intent behind the M.O.R.E. agenda as well as the expected outcomes and what will successful implementation look like in four years?

According to the former Delta State Gubernatorial candidate, “Governor Oborevwori success will impact Delta State in area which include job creation, enhanced GDP and internally generated revenue, improved capital inflow, export of raw and processed agricultural products, an improved economy and living condition for citizens, environmental rejuvenation, improved infrastructural facilities, social stability and security of lives and properties as well as improved educational and healthcare system.”

Assessing what the Governor has done since his inauguration on issue of plans and implementation, Onuesoke disclosed that Oborevwori has literally put his money where his mouth his by inspecting ongoing projects in Warri, Effurun and its environs as well as the Ughelli-Asabadualisation project.

“Beside, he has met with different groups as a means of feeling the pulse of the people in order to better serve them, announced the provision of free healthcare for pregnant women and children under five years during the flagging off of the Maternal Newborn and Child health care week and met with Chairmen of LGA council to get their buy-in with regard to environmental sanitation and end to multiple taxation amongst others.

“He touched the most burning issue in the state while addressing Delta State State Chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) recently by assuring them that his administration would collaborate with local government councils to pay the backlog of pensions owed retired primary school teachers and local government retirees. This burning issue of payment of pensioners no doubt is a fact that the Governor Master plan for the state has hit the ground running and the implementation would soon become history,” he stated.

