Obi Cubana, Billionaire Friends Head To Isoko Community For Beatrice Ejere’s Burial

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The chairman Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu is set to lead billionaire colleagues to the ancient city of Irri in Isoko South local government area of Delta State for the burial of late Mrs. Beatrice Nkechi Ejere.

Passed out at the age of 76, Mrs. Ejere is the mother of Omoaefe Ejere, the Chief Operating Officer, Grand Cubana Hotel, Abuja.

She will be laid to rest on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at funeral service in her honour at Irri, Isoko South.

Our correspondent gathered that the city is now wearing a new look as top shots in the business, hospitality and entertainment world are set to begin arrival any moment soon for a burial expected to have the presence of multiple millionaires and billionaires.

Among eminent personalities who have concludes arrangements to paint to city of Isoko is the 36 Pounds Social Development Club.

He is an active member of the mega social club in Abuja which plays host politically and economically exposed individuals.

Keen watchers have said this could be a burial near the mega Obi Cubana mother’s burial of last year in Oba which opened the floodgate for rain of money.

Bundles of cash flew around, making it one of the most expensive funeral ceremonies in Africa. It was reportedly the biggest mega party in Nigeria last year.

Omoaefe Ejere recently Bagged hospitality personality of the year at Leadership Excellence award held at Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The event attracted high and mighty even as its memories still reverberates.

Leadership