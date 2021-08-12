Obasanjo To Storm Asaba For International Wrestling Competition

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Professional wrestlers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and some African countries are expected to storm Asaba for the Asagba of Asaba International Professional Wrestling Competition billed for August 28, 2021.

The event, which would hold at the main bowl of Stephen Keshi Stadium, is part of activities for the 30th coronation anniversary of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is expected to be the father of the day, according to the Nigeria Professional Wrestling Federation (NPWF), organisers of the competition.

President of the federation, John Uche said wrestlers from Egypt, Congo, Ghana, Cameroon, and Angola among other countries are expected to compete for international championship belts.

Uche told sports journalists in Asaba during a news conference that the competition, which was earlier, slated for August 7, was shifted to 28 as a result of Visa and COVID-19 related issues.

Flanked by the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Valentine Mokolo and other members of the LOC, Uche said the competition was also in celebration of 30th anniversary of the naming of Asaba as Delta State capital.

“Another factor that changed the rhythm of the tune after thoughtful reasoning, I’d the fact that majority of the people opted to celebrate Asagba’s 30 years on the throne cum Asaba’s 30 years as Delta State capital which is more of greater dimension to the entire Anioma people in general and Asaba indigenes in particular as what would have possibly eluded them for one reason or the other has come to stay,” he said.

The Sun