Nurses Across The Borders Int’l Signs MoU With DESOPADEC, Nani Honoured

LAGOS DECEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nurses Across the Borders International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) at the UNFCCC Cop 28 Conference in Dubai Expo city.

The event also witnessed an Award ceremony where the Chairman of DESOPADEC was given the award as a Global Climate Change Advocate and the Governor with the Pioneer recipient of the Climate Change Champion.

The award, which was handed over to Olorogun Obukohwo John Nani in faraway United Arab Emirates at the Dubai Expo City at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change-UNFCCC COP 28 Conference on December 11 by Nurses Across the Borders International was in recognition of his unflinching environmental sustainability activities in the state from his days as the Commissioner of Eniviroment.

Olorogun Nani in a show of gratitude dedicated his Award to Immediate Delta Governor Senator Arthur Okowa.

Nani appreciated Okowa who appointed him as Commissioner for Environment and provided him the enabling environment for him to function.

Whilst he was Commissioner he was able to lay the foundation for the climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies in the state.

The DESOPADEC Board Chairman expressed satisfaction, pouring encomium on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for sustaining the legacy left by his predecessor.

“The current Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has equally increased the tempo of the past governor with the support the state has given the DESOPADEC to carry out their community development initiatives. The current pervading peace in the state has in no small way contributed to the successes recorded so far by the commission in its community engagement,” he said.

The chairman of DESOPADEC appreciated the Nurses Across the Borders for the honour and pledged to ensure with the MOU entered into with the commission, he looks forward to exploring both the expertise and international network of Nurses Across the Borders in building sustainable mitigation and adaptation strategies against the rampaging effects of the climate change in Delta State.

The Nation

