Njiko Ndi Anioma: Celebration As  Anioma Descendants Mark Triple Events In Lagos

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a celebration galore in Lagos as Njiko Ndi Anioma, Lagos Chapter, an association made up of Anioma Sons and Daughters came together to celebrate in what culminated into triple events made up of general assembly meeting, lectures on the origin and culture of the Anioma people and coronation/honouring of their noble members.

The event which was held on Sunday at the premises of Association of Nigeria Clearing Agents, ANCLA , located opposite Hajj Camp by Airport Road, Lagos no doubt could be describe as one of the best in term of cultural display of the Anioma people.

Men are dressed in the Anioma traditional outfits of white trousers and shirts, while the women are seen tying colorful wrapper attires, adorned with head ties with different make up to match. The Adorable Women singing group who added colour to the event were on ground to supply Anioma cultural songs and dancing steps to the admiration of those present.

Security was very tight, while varieties of delicious food and drinks to wash it down was in abundant. Despite the rains which almost disrupted the August event, the Anioma sons, daughters and guests present undermine it effect as some of them were seen eating, drinking and dancing to the merriment of the day.

The Group honoured their illustrious sons and daughters for their commitment towards the welfare and development of Anioma Kingdom whom they described as the symbols of Anioma. Those honoured are Hon. Ben Davies Chukwunenye, as Patron, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Delta, Lagos State, Chief Mrs. Nneka Christy Orishafele, who has done so much in the areas of welfare and development, Chief Mrs. Lilian Amakor as Matron of our Women’s wing and Chief Mrs. Chioma Mbama, as Ada Chimere Eze, Lagos State.

Historically, Njiko Ndi Anioma which was founded in 16th, November 2009 is non-partisan, non-political but a socio-cultural organization with formidable members across the states of Nigeria as well as Diaspora. It is the umbrella body set-up by well meaning sons and daughters of Anioma extraction of Delta State to unite, harmonise and articulate their cultural values as well as harvest cogent and progressive vision of their opinion and that of their leaders. It accommodates all Anioma elites, town unions, groups, clubs and organizations. It equally ensures the security of all Anioma sons and daughters making same known to the Government in a bid to ensuring a healthy egalitarian society.

The President General of Njiko Ndi Anioma, Chief Obuzor Chuks Smith, in his welcome address highlighted some of the aims and objectives of the Group which include peace sensitization at grass root level in all communities within Anioma Kingdom and other places of importance, sustenance of cultural and instructions particularly among their teaming youth population, caring for widows and orphans as much as possible, dialogue with respected groups within and out of their region, peace mission across world, including intervention of communal and civil suit for resolutions and to be good ambassador of Anioma Kingdom where ever they found themselves among others.

On the Group achievements, the President who disclosed that Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty Joseph Chike Edozien has mandated them to organize a major socio-cultural fiesta where their tradition and culture will be highly exhibited come next year 2024 said,” The Group has empowered over 1,000 women with N100,000 cash, issued relief materials to over 300 women, allocated jobs to about 175 members of the Group, Anioma presence now majored and highly recorgnised in Ohaneze Ndigbo in addition to the Group presence in nearly all states of Nigeria and some parts of Africa including South Africa and major countries of the world.”

