Published On: Tue, Sep 26th, 2023

Njiko Ndi Anioma: Celebration As  Anioma Descendants Mark Triple Events In Lagos

ANIOMA 3

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a celebration galore in Lagos as Njiko Ndi Anioma, Lagos Chapter,  an association made up of Anioma Sons and Daughters came together  to celebrate in what culminated into triple events made up of general assembly meeting, lectures on the origin and culture of the Anioma people and coronation/honouring of their noble members.

The event which was held on Sunday  at the premises of Association of Nigeria Clearing Agents, ANCLA ,  located opposite Hajj Camp by Airport Road, Lagos no doubt could be describe as one of the best in term of cultural display of the Anioma people.

Men are dressed in the Anioma traditional outfits of white  trousers and shirts, while the women are seen   tying colorful wrapper attires, adorned with head ties  with different make up to match. The Adorable Women singing group who added colour to the event were on ground to supply Anioma cultural songs and dancing steps to the admiration of those present.

ANIOMA 2

President General Njiko Ndi Anioma Worldwide, Obuzor Chuks Smith delivering his welcome speech

Security was very tight, while  varieties of delicious food and drinks to wash it down was in abundant.  Despite the rains which almost disrupted  the August event, the Anioma sons, daughters and guests present undermine it effect as some of them  were seen eating, drinking and dancing to the merriment of the day.

The Group honoured their illustrious sons and daughters for their commitment towards the welfare and development of Anioma Kingdom whom they described as the symbols of Anioma.  Those honoured are  Hon. Ben Davies Chukwunenye, as Patron, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Delta, Lagos State,  Chief Mrs. Nneka Christy Orishafele, who has done so much in the areas of welfare and development, Chief Mrs. Lilian Amakor as Matron of our Women’s wing and  Chief Mrs. Chioma Mbama, as Ada Chimere Eze, Lagos State.

ANIOMA 1

Some of the Awardees

Historically, Njiko Ndi Anioma   which was founded in 16th, November 2009 is non-partisan, non-political  but a socio-cultural  organization with formidable members across the states of Nigeria  as well as Diaspora.   It is the umbrella body set-up by well meaning   sons and daughters of Anioma extraction of Delta State  to unite, harmonise and  articulate their cultural values  as well as harvest cogent and progressive vision of their opinion  and that of their leaders.  It accommodates all Anioma elites, town unions, groups,  clubs and organizations.  It equally ensures the security of all Anioma sons and daughters making same known to the Government in a bid to ensuring a healthy egalitarian society.

The President General of Njiko Ndi Anioma, Chief Obuzor Chuks Smith, in his welcome address highlighted  some of the aims and objectives of the Group which include peace sensitization  at grass root level  in all communities within Anioma Kingdom and other places of importance,  sustenance of  cultural and instructions particularly among their teaming youth population, caring for widows and orphans as much as possible, dialogue with respected groups  within and out of their region, peace mission across world,  including intervention of communal and civil suit  for resolutions and to be good ambassador of Anioma Kingdom where ever they found themselves among others.

ANIOMA 4

The Adorable women entertaining the audience

On the Group achievements, the President who disclosed that  Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty  Joseph Chike Edozien  has mandated  them to  organize a major socio-cultural fiesta  where their tradition and culture will be highly exhibited  come next year 2024  said,” The Group has empowered over 1,000 women with N100,000 cash, issued relief materials to over 300 women, allocated jobs to about 175 members of the Group,  Anioma presence now majored and highly recorgnised  in Ohaneze Ndigbo in addition to the Group presence   in nearly all states of Nigeria and some parts of Africa  including South Africa and major countries of the world.”

