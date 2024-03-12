Nigerian Army Burst IPOB/ESN Firearms/Drones Factory In Delta, Arrest 6 Suspects

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Army said it’s troops on internal security operations in Delta State have uncovered and destroyed a major firearms and drone manufacturing factory belonging to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The soldiers also killed two members of the group and arrested six others at the factory located at Onicha Ulona in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyeka Nwachukwu,who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers captured a wide range of IPOB/ESN firearms, ammunition, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a drone manufacturing factory.

He listed Other items recovered to include a variety of weapons, drones under construction, with prototypes, Improvised Explosive Device materials, a fully equipped workshop, and several power generating sets.

He said the intelligence led operation, revealed that the dissidents were using the factory to carryout criminal activities to terrorise neighbouring communities and innocent citizens.

The statement reads; “Troops of the Nigerian Army have made a significant inroad in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency, as they uncovered and neutralised a major firearms and drone manufacturing factory operated by Armed fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Onicha Ulona in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Upon swooping on the illegal factory, the troops were met with stiff resistance, but overpowered the Armed fighters in the fierce firefight that followed. The gallant troops neutralised two of the fighters and recovered substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

Items captured by the troops include, a wide range of IPOB/ESN firearms, ammunition, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a drone manufacturing factory. Other items recovered are a variety of weapons, drones under construction, with prototypes, Improvised Explosive Device materials, a fully equipped workshop, and several power generating sets. Troops also apprehended four male and two female fighters during the operation.

The Nigerian Army assures the public of troops’ unalloyed commitment to dismantling terrorists’ and insurgents’ networks in their effort to mitigate security challenges in the nation.

We urge the public to continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, as they strive to restore peace and stability in the country.

