NDDC To Fast-Track Work On Army Jetty, Other Projects In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it will fast-track the construction of the Army Jetty and other projects being executed for the Nigerian Army at the 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army Barracks in Effurun, Delta State.

Speaking while inspecting the project in the company of the Commander,46 Engineer Brigade, Brigadier General Eke Odoemele, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, said that the Commission attached a lot of importance to the project, which he described as a total package that includes living quarters, administrative blocks, clinic, helipad, armoury and fuel dump.

Antai stated: “When completed, the jetty project will be a big operational base for the Nigerian Army in the Niger Delta region. It underscores the importance the NDDC places on the security of lives and property in the region.

“We are keen on executing legacy projects and we believe that this project will add a lot of value to the security infrastructure in Nigeria’s oil-bearing region and improve the maritime activities in the Niger Delta.”

The Executive Director, Projects, used the opportunity of the project inspection at the 3 Battalion Barracks to, once again, extend the condolences of the NDDC Governing Board to the families of the soldiers that died in the line of duty in Okuoma, Ugheli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said that after the Okuoma tragic incident, it became even more urgent for the NDDC to 6expedite action in the construction of the Army Jetty which has been stalled for various reasons.

Antai noted that the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku had during his condolence visit to the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam at the 6 Division headquarters in Port Harcourt, pledged to urgently execute the Jetty project which encompasses several other facilities in the 3 Battalion Barracks.

He said: “The Managing Director insisted that we undertake this inspection visit to ascertain the actions to be taken to ensure the speedy completion of the jetty and other facilities being built to assist the army in its operations in the Niger Delta region.”

Antai commended the contractor for what had been achieved so far in the project, noting, however, that the project had been re-assigned to a new contractor to quicken the pace of work at the site.

He assured: “The new contractor for the project will resume work on the project in May and will get all the necessary support to complete the project in a record time.”

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier Eke Odoemele, expressed appreciation to the NDDC for undertaking the construction of the jetty in Efffurun, as well as other projects meant to assist the army in fulfilling its mandate of securing the nation.

He declared: “The jetty will help to boost our operations in the South-South region, particularly in the maritime environment of the Niger Delta region. It will help us in our operational security because currently, we are just sharing a space with the Nigerian Ports Authority in Warri, which we don’t really have much control over.

“This inadequacy, limits our operational capability and response to security challenges. Hence, this project will help our operations tremendously and enable us to respond promptly to security issues to promote peace and development in the Niger Delta region.”

He observed that the Jetty would enable the army to deploy critical assets that would assist in the effective patrol to secure water ways to deter criminals.

Earlier in his brief on the project, the NDDC Director, Project Monitoring and Supervision, Engr. Nelson Onwo, said that the jetty would have 10 landing bays that could accommodate the operations of the Nigerian Army in the area.

He noted that the jetty was not a stand-alone project, as it encompassed several facilities such as a helipad, internal roads of about 1.4 kilometres, hostel that would accommodate about 100 officers, with a cafeteria, clinic, fire bay, armoury, fuel dump and two parade grounds.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com