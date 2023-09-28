National Youth Games: Delta State Leads With Forty Four Medals

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Host Delta State is still in commanding lead in the medals table beating Lagos, Bayelsa and Edo States to second, third and fourth respectively while states like Adamawa, Benue, Enugu, Gombe, Niger, Sokoto and Taraba were yet to appear on the table as at Tuesday.

According to the table sourced from the Local Organising Committee for the Games, Delta has amassed a total of 44 medals consisting of 21 gold, 14 silver and 9 bronze, Lagos is lagging behind with 29 medals of 12 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze.

Third place Bayelsa State has a total of 17 medals of 9 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze. Traditional festival tough neck, Edo has so far grossed a miserly 17 medals of 6 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze to place in fourth.

A cursory look at the table shows that former host of the festival, Kwara State has managed only 13 medals followed by FCT also on 13 medals but with fewer gold medal.

Apart from Zamfara State, which is not participating in this year’s festival, the seven states of Adamawa, Benue, Enugu, Gombe, Niger, Sokoto and Taraba are yet win any medal.

Sun News

