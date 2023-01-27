Names And Meaning Of Urhobo Names
By By Efeturi Kori
Abavo – Equal.
Abasa – Ending somewhere.
Achoja – Help from suffering.
Adia – Stay.
Adjarho – Run and be save.
Adjebasare – The race has been ended somewhere.
Aduvie – Buying kingdom/Kingship.
Afoke – Quite for him/her.
Afure – Completely clean/holy.
Agbauduta – Talk with boldness/Talk with strong mind.
Agha – Forbid/Forbidden.
Aghogho – Happy.
Aghoghovwia – Open happiness.
Aghwotu – Crowd carrier.
Agofure – Served purely.
Agogo – Bell.
Agoghene – Serve God.
Agoreyo – Serve take.
Akpevwe – Thankful.
Akpede – Life before.
Akpo – Life.
Akpobaro – Future life.
Akpobasa – Life ends somewhere.
Akpobome – My own life.
Akpojotor – There is still life.
Akpomeyoma – My life is good.
Akpomudiare – Steadfast life.
Akponana – This life.
Akporhuaro – Big life.
Akpoveta – Life with words.
Akpovoka – Remarkable life.
Akpowene – Life changes.
Akpoyovwaire – Life is good for them.
Amrophe – See gifts.
Aroghene – Let’s beg God.
Aruviere – We have entered into kingship/
kingsdom.
Aseroraye – Let’s save them.
Atadede – Let’s talk gently.
Avwerosuoghene – Let’s put our hope in God/Trustvin God.
Avwerote – Let’s takecare of it.
Avwunudi?gba – Strong with mouth.
Akpevwoghene – Thank God.
Akp?m?daye – My life hurts them.
Akpomiemie – Life is sweet.
Akporode – A big life.
Akpotu – Life is for multitude.
Akpomudjere – Life is static.
Akpofure – Life is cool.
Atememejerayivwo – Talking about mine and living theirs.
Brorie – Jugde.
Bukata – Talking behind.
Bunor – Too much.
Buotu – Much in numbers.
Dafe – Rich.
Doro – Big.
Dolor – Money.
Edevwie – Birthday.
Edeye – That day.
Ederigho – Money day.
Edirin – Patient.
Erhueh – Cattle.
Edirinverere – Patience is with gain.
Edjere – Crocodile.
Edoja – Suffering day.
Edoreh – Festive day.
Edudje – Dancing day.
Eduvie – Kingdom day.
Efe – Riches.
Emurotu – Food for crowd.
Efeakpona – Life riches.
Efedede – Gentle riches.
Efemena – My riches.
Efemini – Rich let me see.
Efekemo – Be rich for Children.
Efenure – Already rich.
Efeoghene – Riches from God.
Eferhire – Wealth has come.
Eferogho – Riches with respect.
Eferurhobo – Urhobo riches.
Efekomaraye – Rich for themselves.
Oteri – Is enough.
Eghele – Youth.
Eguono – Love.
Ejaeta – Let them talk.
Ejaife – Let them rich.
Ejemeyovwi – Let my own good.
Ejiro – Praise.
Ejiroghene – Praise God.
Ejoke – Live for him/her.
Ejovwo – Leave.
Ejukonemu – Let obstacles leave it.
Ejuvwekpokpo – Let me worry.
Eki – Market.
Edeki – Market day.
Ekokotu – Gather crowd.
Ekrakpoariemu – Live long life and eat.
Elo – Shine.
Eloho – Softness.
Ewenode – Change name.
Efegoma – Wealth is Powerful.
Emoefe – Children are wealth/riches.
Emoghene – Children of God.
Emore – Let Children come.
Emuejevoke – There is time for everything.
Emuobo – Food at hand.
Esedafe – Richmen’s gift.
Emuibohwo – One’s own property.
Emuobosa – Personal thing is different.
Enajite – These are still enough.
Enaye – Looking at them.
Emehw?kr? – Little laugh.
Emama – Builder.
Efegoma – Rich/strong.
Eta -Words.
Enayoma – These are the good ones.
Esiso – Sack/#200.
Enomate – Look yourself well.
Enughwure – Out of death.
Erakpofuke – Those life are peaceful for.
Erhuvwu – Beauty.
Erhurhu – Dustbin.
Eriyamremu – That is how we see it.
Eruoresiri – Do a good thing.
Eruvweteghware – Them treat me till i wise.
Eseoghene – God’s blessings.
Ejerhovwose – Let prayer work.
Ekah – Signs.
Etaedaferua – The words of rich men are always right.
Etaoghene – God’s words.
Etetaye – Get there first.
Evunetapha – It’s inside stomach words are.
Eghwubare – Death has ended.
Eyagomare – Women are strong now.
Eyanm?kwaire – They have lost my belt.
Fuvwe – Peaceful.
?Aforkoghene – Let’s be quite for God.
Adjeke – Run away from someone.
Aruakpa – Let’s go into the world.
Gedu – Timber woods.
Akporube – Life tried their best.
Doghor – Buy respect.
Dohwodewhe – Individuals with different minds.
Ekuyovwe – Oppressing me.
Eboh – Build.
Etsana – Select.
Efenure – We are rich already.
Erhiga – Have strong Destiny.
Evuarhere – Clean mind.
Ejakpor – They are still alive.
Evwiekparoma – Giving birth to
Ekuyovwe – He is oppressing me.
Egedege – Upstairs.
Ekemena – This is my share.
Efemuaye -Riches is intoxicating them.
Emojevwe – I love children.
Unuavwojohwofia – Use mouth to reject person.
Ibi – Charcoal.
Ibiri – They are dark.
Ibunor – They are too much.
Iburu – Much.
Idiodi – Empty.
Idodo – Flower.
Idonor – Money.
Igbigbi – Threat.
Igbine – Great singers.
Igedu – Timber woods.
Igho – Money.
Ighobue – Money is getting much.
Ighofose – Finance can scatter lovers relationship.
Ighosewe – Money is calling you.
Ighovogho – Money has respect.
Igogono – Buckets.
Igoro – Frogs.
Ikpeni – Big elephants
Ikuku – Small pieces.
Ikumariegbe – Is stories i know how to tell.
Imighele – Young youths.
Imiko – Cups.
Imoniero – There are relatives.
Imoniavie – Cry for brethren.
Imonikebe – Relatives to buttocks.
Imonikugbere – Togetherness of brethren.
Imonita – Relatives talk.
Irikefe – First to get rich.
Iroro – Thinking.
Iroriv? – Double thinking.
Iruero – Blinds.
Iruvwe – Them do me.
Isaghwe – Groundnut.
Ishani – Perfume.
Isio – Star.
Isiorho – A region outside your dwelling.
Isodje – Army.
Ise – Amen.
Ise – Parable.
Ivie – Beads.
Ivie – Kings.
Izeze – Promises.
Izobo – Sacrifice.
Jesutekevwe – Jesus is enough for me.
Jimitota – Let me talk.
Etin? mi de kuphiy? non? – I Urhobo wadoo..ooo