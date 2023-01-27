Names And  Meaning Of Urhobo Names

Share This





















By By Efeturi Kori

Abavo – Equal.

Abasa – Ending somewhere.

Achoja – Help from suffering.

Adia – Stay.

Adjarho – Run and be save.

Adjebasare – The race has been ended somewhere.

Aduvie – Buying kingdom/Kingship.

Afoke – Quite for him/her.

Afure – Completely clean/holy.

Agbauduta – Talk with boldness/Talk with strong mind.

Agha – Forbid/Forbidden.

Aghogho – Happy.

Aghoghovwia – Open happiness.

Aghwotu – Crowd carrier.

Agofure – Served purely.

Agogo – Bell.

Agoghene – Serve God.

Agoreyo – Serve take.

Akpevwe – Thankful.

Akpede – Life before.

Akpo – Life.

Akpobaro – Future life.

Akpobasa – Life ends somewhere.

Akpobome – My own life.

Akpojotor – There is still life.

Akpomeyoma – My life is good.

Akpomudiare – Steadfast life.

Akponana – This life.

Akporhuaro – Big life.

Akpoveta – Life with words.

Akpovoka – Remarkable life.

Akpowene – Life changes.

Akpoyovwaire – Life is good for them.

Amrophe – See gifts.

Aroghene – Let’s beg God.

Aruviere – We have entered into kingship/

kingsdom.

Aseroraye – Let’s save them.

Atadede – Let’s talk gently.

Avwerosuoghene – Let’s put our hope in God/Trustvin God.

Avwerote – Let’s takecare of it.

Avwunudi?gba – Strong with mouth.

Akpevwoghene – Thank God.

Akp?m?daye – My life hurts them.

Akpomiemie – Life is sweet.

Akporode – A big life.

Akpotu – Life is for multitude.

Akpomudjere – Life is static.

Akpofure – Life is cool.

Atememejerayivwo – Talking about mine and living theirs.

Brorie – Jugde.

Bukata – Talking behind.

Bunor – Too much.

Buotu – Much in numbers.

Dafe – Rich.

Doro – Big.

Dolor – Money.

Edevwie – Birthday.

Edeye – That day.

Ederigho – Money day.

Edirin – Patient.

Erhueh – Cattle.

Edirinverere – Patience is with gain.

Edjere – Crocodile.

Edoja – Suffering day.

Edoreh – Festive day.

Edudje – Dancing day.

Eduvie – Kingdom day.

Efe – Riches.

Emurotu – Food for crowd.

Efeakpona – Life riches.

Efedede – Gentle riches.

Efemena – My riches.

Efemini – Rich let me see.

Efekemo – Be rich for Children.

Efenure – Already rich.

Efeoghene – Riches from God.

Eferhire – Wealth has come.

Eferogho – Riches with respect.

Eferurhobo – Urhobo riches.

Efekomaraye – Rich for themselves.

Oteri – Is enough.

Eghele – Youth.

Eguono – Love.

Ejaeta – Let them talk.

Ejaife – Let them rich.

Ejemeyovwi – Let my own good.

Ejiro – Praise.

Ejiroghene – Praise God.

Ejoke – Live for him/her.

Ejovwo – Leave.

Ejukonemu – Let obstacles leave it.

Ejuvwekpokpo – Let me worry.

Eki – Market.

Edeki – Market day.

Ekokotu – Gather crowd.

Ekrakpoariemu – Live long life and eat.

Elo – Shine.

Eloho – Softness.

Ewenode – Change name.

Efegoma – Wealth is Powerful.

Emoefe – Children are wealth/riches.

Emoghene – Children of God.

Emore – Let Children come.

Emuejevoke – There is time for everything.

Emuobo – Food at hand.

Esedafe – Richmen’s gift.

Emuibohwo – One’s own property.

Emuobosa – Personal thing is different.

Enajite – These are still enough.

Enaye – Looking at them.

Emehw?kr? – Little laugh.

Emama – Builder.

Efegoma – Rich/strong.

Eta -Words.

Emuejevoke – There is time for everything.

Enayoma – These are the good ones.

Esiso – Sack/#200.

Enomate – Look yourself well.

Enughwure – Out of death.

Erakpofuke – Those life are peaceful for.

Erhuvwu – Beauty.

Erhurhu – Dustbin.

Eriyamremu – That is how we see it.

Eruoresiri – Do a good thing.

Eruvweteghware – Them treat me till i wise.

Eseoghene – God’s blessings.

Ejerhovwose – Let prayer work.

Ekah – Signs.

Etaedaferua – The words of rich men are always right.

Etaoghene – God’s words.

Etetaye – Get there first.

Evunetapha – It’s inside stomach words are.

Eghwubare – Death has ended.

Eyagomare – Women are strong now.

Eyanm?kwaire – They have lost my belt.

Fuvwe – Peaceful.

?Aforkoghene – Let’s be quite for God.

Adjeke – Run away from someone.

Aruakpa – Let’s go into the world.

Gedu – Timber woods.

Akporube – Life tried their best.

Doghor – Buy respect.

Dohwodewhe – Individuals with different minds.

Ekuyovwe – Oppressing me.

Eboh – Build.

Etsana – Select.

Efenure – We are rich already.

Erhiga – Have strong Destiny.

Evuarhere – Clean mind.

Ejakpor – They are still alive.

Evwiekparoma – Giving birth to

Ekuyovwe – He is oppressing me.

Egedege – Upstairs.

Ekemena – This is my share.

Efemuaye -Riches is intoxicating them.

Emojevwe – I love children.

Unuavwojohwofia – Use mouth to reject person.

Ibi – Charcoal.

Ibiri – They are dark.

Ibunor – They are too much.

Iburu – Much.

Idiodi – Empty.

Idodo – Flower.

Idonor – Money.

Igbigbi – Threat.

Igbine – Great singers.

Igedu – Timber woods.

Igho – Money.

Ighobue – Money is getting much.

Ighofose – Finance can scatter lovers relationship.

Ighosewe – Money is calling you.

Ighovogho – Money has respect.

Igogono – Buckets.

Igoro – Frogs.

Ikpeni – Big elephants

Ikuku – Small pieces.

Ikumariegbe – Is stories i know how to tell.

Imighele – Young youths.

Imiko – Cups.

Imoniero – There are relatives.

Imoniavie – Cry for brethren.

Imonikebe – Relatives to buttocks.

Imonikugbere – Togetherness of brethren.

Imonita – Relatives talk.

Irikefe – First to get rich.

Iroro – Thinking.

Iroriv? – Double thinking.

Iruero – Blinds.

Iruvwe – Them do me.

Isaghwe – Groundnut.

Ishani – Perfume.

Isio – Star.

Isiorho – A region outside your dwelling.

Isodje – Army.

Ise – Amen.

Ise – Parable.

Ivie – Beads.

Ivie – Kings.

Izeze – Promises.

Izobo – Sacrifice.

Jesutekevwe – Jesus is enough for me.

Jimitota – Let me talk.

Etin? mi de kuphiy? non? – I Urhobo wadoo..ooo