Naira Scarcity:POS Operators Hike Charges In Delta

LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Customers who patronised some commercial bank ATMs in Warri, Delta State during this Christmas period are lamenting as the machines were not functioning.

Gates of the said bank premises were also under lock and key due to the Christmas holiday.

Operators of POS took advantage of the situation and charged as high as N300 and above per N10,000 withdrawal.

Before now, the banks have not been paying more than N20,000 to customers on the counter as the bank workers complained of lack of cash.

Despite the setback, the usual quiet serene in markets on Sundays and holidays was absent in Igbudu and other markets monitored by our correspondent in Warri as traders and buyers engaged in last minute rush.

Leadership

