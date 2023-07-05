N55m Car Stolen In Abuja During Test-Driving Found In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Towards the end of June, a devastated car dealer based in Abuja took to social media to announce the disappearance of his 2021 Mercedes Benz GLB 250 SUV worth N55 million that was stolen by an interested buyer who wanted to test-drive the vehicle.

The car dealer explained that the potential buyer disappeared with the vehicle when the person he was test-driving the vehicle with stepped out to use a POS in Abuja.

As of the end of July, officers in Abuja noted that they were tracking the vehicle but had no update. However, a recent video that was shared by the Instagram page @carcontinent notifies that the N55 million Benz has been located in Delta state.

The post said: “The stolen GLB has been found, was found in Delta state Asaba. If you’re given a car at far cheaper prices, always ask questions and do your due diligence because some times you might just be buying big trouble. I know how much I used to clear ML350 and GLE today, you will see videos of the cars soon. So if anyone is selling a tokumbo ML350 or other cars for you far cheaper, fear ooooo, I say Fear.”

Car Mart