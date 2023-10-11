Missing Organ: 3 Brothers In Police Net For Allegedly Striping, Mobbing 68-Years-Old Mother In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three brothers of the same parents are presently cooling their heels at the headquarters of Delta State Police Command in Asaba, following their alleged participation in the mobbing of a 68-year old mother.

The suspects and others, now at large, allegedly pounced on the victim last Sunday in Asaba after accusing her of being responsible for the alleged disappearance of the penis of one of the suspects.

The arrested suspects who hail from Ebonyi State include Ebube Linus (18), Chinagor Linus (23) and Sunday Linus (28).

Parading the suspects, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said Ebube raised the alarm that the victim disappeared his organ by mere contact, adding he called his brothers who stormed the scene and joined the mob to beat the woman to stupor.

Edafe said the intervention by the police saved the victim from being killed by the mob, adding that she was rejected by three hospitals because of her condition.

Besides, Edafe stated that a video of the victim who was half naked was uploaded on the Internet and it went viral on social media handles.

Edafe stated that the matter was under investigation by operatives of the Homicide Section of the command, and that the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

The command’s spokesman said operatives have also beamed search light for others involved in the mob action.

He seized the opportunity to reiterate the command’s warning against the practice of jungle justice, saying that it would not longer be tolerated.

In an interview, one of the suspects, Ebube, insisted that the 68-year old mother disappeared his penis, adding that she later made some incantations to restore it.

The suspect however did not deny that raising the alarm that led to the mob action.

Sun News

