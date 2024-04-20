Missing DELSU Student Sighted In Boyfriend’s Residence In Agbor

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 19-year-old 200-level student of Delta State University, Abraka, (DELSU) Faith Omodon, reported to have disappeared on her way to farm in Edo State has been allegedly spotted in her boyfriend’s house in Agbor, Delta State.

The undergraduate was said to have been sighted in her lover’s residence by a neighbour who claimed to be unaware that Faith is being looked for by her parents in Edo State.

“Faith came to our compound in Agbor when the boyfriend was not in. She said the boy told her to come and check something in the compound, after sometime she left.

“I didn’t know that they were looking for her in Edo”, a lady who simply identified herself as Faith’s boyfriend’s neighbour.stated.

It was gathered that since the news of Faith Omodon’s disappearance filtered into the public space, the whereabouts of the said boyfriend has remained unknown.

However, investigators have intensified search for both Faith Omodon and her alleged boyfriend , this is even as a clear case of elopement is yet to be established in their investigation.

Meanwhile, our correspondent learnt that the complainant in the missing person’s case has remained evasive as efforts by investigators to obtain from him further information that would aid their investigation, have been unsuccessful.

Commenting on the latest findings, the Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said “we thank God that so far there are indications that she is alive”.

The state Police Command had a fortnight ago confirmed to our correspondent that Faith Omudon left home for farm at Uguhon/Uwemo village in Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State on March 30, 2024 but did not return and all efforts to trace her proved abortive.

The Public Relations Officer, Edo State police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this in a press release made available to our correspondent in Benin City.

“Faith Omudon ‘f’ is 19 years old, an undergraduate of Delta State University. Dark in complexion, about 5.ft tall, without tribal marks, speaks Ika and English languages fluently.

“Any person with useful information about her whereabouts should please contact the nearest police station. Call the GSM No 08069903936, 09061855533 or Police Control Room phone numbers; 08037646272 and 08077773721”, it said.

Determined to unravel the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Faith Omodon, the Police Command directed reasoned detectives at the Anti-Human Trafficking unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), police headquarters, Benin City to search for the whereabouts of Faith

As part of their search, the team mobilised to meet their counterparts in Abudu, administrative headquarters of Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State, thereafter visited the locus in quo.

Preliminary findings conducted by combined team of Vigilante, police and locals reportedly revealed relics of the food flask the missing undergraduate took a long as the whereabouts of the lady motorcycle she rode from her house and other items, could not be traced.

Meanwhile, palpable fear gripped Iru Egbede Community in Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State where the Delta varsity student, Faith Omodon, reportedly disappeared.

Narrating his ordeal, her father, Mr. Edward said the incident occurred during the Iru National Conference, on March 30.

“We usually have the conference at this time of the year. We were seated inside the community hall when we heard loud wailing outside that my daughter was missing.

“She had left for the farm earlier that morning with a motorbike taking her breakfast with her”.

Similarly, the head of the village vigilante group, Ikpoba Johnbull, said that as soon as the news of the girl’s disappearance broke that evening, he and his men followed the girl’s mother to the farm.

“We immediately mobilised and combed the area up to Izighiri and Uwumuwe, two neighbouring villages, but could not find any trace of her.

“We only found the leftovers in her flask. We informed our neighbouring vigilante groups as we spent that night inside the bushes, but there was no result.

“We then advised Omodon to formally report a case of missing person at the Abudu Police Division,” he explained.

The National Youth Chairman of the Community, Mr Donald Egboko, who lamented that his people were depressed and devastated over their missing daughter, appealed to security agencies to help bring her back.

