Matters Arising On Proposed TV Debate Between Omo-Agege And Oborevwori

By Grade one Clark

LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-I came across several propositions on the social media asking for a national televised debate between Obarisi Ovie Omo Agege and Hon Sherrif Oborevwori, and I immediately said no to it, because it is a mismatch and unfair. I remember the famous General Idi Amin Dada of Uganda requesting a boxing contest with the then President of Tanzania, Julius Nyerere. The then Uganda Head of State, Amin, said, he wanted one of his hands tied behind him, to create the needed balance. But the bout never took place. It would have been something to talk about amongst Africans for a long time, had it happened.

The Obarisi of Urhobo of Land is a lawyer of over three decades standing, he has garnered a wealth of experience over the years, and has mastered the act of courtroom disputation, coupled with many years of being in politics, eight of which were spent in the hallowed Red Chamber, and the last 4 years as Deputy Senate President. Why would anyone want to pair a walking encyclopeadia of the law and public administration, against a greenhorn and neophyte on public issues? The contest would be an over kill. It would be embarrassing to the people of Delta State seeing two of their illustrious sons, one a ramrod, standing at 6ft 6inches and the other a lame dock, as combatants. The DSP, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, wouldn’t fight a brother who is incapable of throwing a punch in the ring.

So far so good, Deltans have all agreed they want a change. They want good governance that only Ovie Omo Agege can provide at this point in time. Gov. Okowa and the PDP failed the people in every respect. Even in their dreams Deltans would reject anything PDP, and not when they are wide awake, and their eyes are very clear. They know Sherrif is Okowa’s ping pong ball, a Trojan horse. The consequences of such a mistake could be incalculable. The people are now wise, they would do the needful on 11th March, by carrying the Obarisi on their shoulders to Asaba to be their governor.

Grade one Clark writes from Asaba, Delta State