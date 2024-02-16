Malcolm Omirhobo Tackles Sultan Of Sokoto Statement On Hunger, Unemployment, Revolution

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr.)Malcolm Omirhobo has reacted to the statement of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar on the precarious situation of insecurity and hunger in the country stressing that when the revolution the monarch foresaw, if not averted would consume all Nigeria leaders and not just President Bola Tinubu alone.

Recall that the Sultan while addressing members on Wednesday, at the Arewa House, Kaduna, during the 6th executive Northern Traditional Council Committee meeting had lamented the economic hardship and insecurity currently ravaging the country.

This was as the monarchs told the Federal Government that the hardship, insecurity, poverty and unemployment in Nigeria and the North, in particular, was getting to a level they could no longer pacify the people from revolting.

Reacting to the Sultan statement in his X platform (formerly twitter) the radical lawyer reminded the Monarch that the rising poverty, hunger and insecurity in the country are caused by several years of bad leadership by our traditional, religious and political leaders who have used religion and ethnicity to divide Nigerians, adding that he is happy that our leaders cannot use hunger to divide Nigerians ann longer .

He, however pointed out saying, “With hunger Nigerians are united. Hunger does not differentiate between a Northerner or Southerner, a Christian , Muslim, or Olokun worshiper .

“My dear Sultan , the revolt that you foresee if not averted will be against all our leaders and their cohorts not just President Bola Tinubu’s government . May Olokun help you and all of us.”

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com