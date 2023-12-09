Maiden Edition Of Urhobo ‘Ovuovo’ Day Holds In Lagos

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Social Clubs in Lagos have decided to come together under the aegis of Urhobo Uvuovo Forum to celebrate the maiden edition of Urhobo ‘Ovuovo’ Day in order to socialize with Urhobo indigenes resident in Lagos.

The event which is initiated by Eguono Emo Urhobo Family Club is to unify the Urhobos in Lagos which for long have celebrated an annual event to unify sons and daughters of Urhobo indigenes and spread the Urhobo culture.

They felt that instead of different Urhobo clubs holding different end of year parties in Lagos all in the name of Urhobo Clubs, it is better they unify all the different Urhobo indigenes under one umbrella to form Urhobo Ovuovu Forum for the celebration of Urhobo ‘Uvuovo’ Day.

The event which will showcase Urhobo top musicians and display of Urhobo culture among others will hold on 16th December , 2023 by 10 am at Orthopedic Hospital Staff Quarters field, Ikorodu road, Igbobi, Lagos.

Urhobo associations spear heading the organization of the project are Urhobo Social Club of Lagos, Eguono Emo Urhobo Family Club, Atamu Emo R’ Urhobo Club, Uruemuesiri Social Club, Emouobonuovie Social Club, Ayeoguonoghere Meeting and Eguono “R” United Family Meeting Worldwide among many others. It was equally confirmed that Urhobo Social Club of Nigeria is equally in support of the event and will be there on that day.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Urhobotoday, an online news media, President General of Urhobo Ovuovu Forum, Chief (Hon) Edafe Theocracy said the truth is that their fathers in Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) are the ones who suppose to unify the children in Lagos for the purpose of the oncoming celebration, but for many years they have failed to do that.

“We are tired of waiting for them. We now said okay let all of us in social clubs come together as children of Urhobo to ensure we achieve what our fathers failed to achieve.

“So we just decided to say let’s start something new so that every year there should be a day set aside for all Urhobo children, sons and daughters in Lagos State for celebration. This event is being organize under the umbrella of Urhobo social clubs and not Urhobo Progress Union {UPU),” he disclosed.

While inviting Urhobo sons and daughters in Nigeria, Lagos and Diaspora to the maiden event, he advised them to join one or two clubs so as to come together as one family in order to move Urhobo nation forward.

“In Lagos, we want to make it as a family thing. We cannot coordinate the whole Nigeria. But let us set up a standard from Lagos state which will extend to other states so that the people will know that there are Urhobo cultures. Even speaking our dialects is going out of hand. Many of us can’t even speak it. So we want to identify with our people to show that Urhobo is a nation of his own and we are important people in the society,” he stated.

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com