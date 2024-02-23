Leaders Of UPU Apapa, Ikeja Branches Reject UPU-PG, Ese Gam Dissolutions Of Both Branches In Lagos, Give Reasons

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The leaders of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) of both Apapa and Ikeja branches have rejected the UPU Presidential-General Olorogun (Barr) Ese Gam’s pronouncement of the dissolution of both branches in Lagos.

Recall that the President-General on the 18 February 2024, while on a visit to Lagos announced the dissolution of both UPU Apapa and Ikeja branches and appointed a steering committee to run the affairs of the Union in Lagos.

While reacting to Chief Gam’s pronouncement in a statement titled, “THE PURPORTED DISSOLUTION OF APAPA AND IKEJA BRANCHES OF UPU BY CHIEF BARR. ESE GAM OWE, PRESIDENT GENERAL, URHOBO PROGRESS UNION (UPU)” signed by President of UPU Apapa branch, Chief Joseph Emaniru and President of UPU Ikeja branch, Chief Fidelis Ordia the leaders disclosed that while it is within the right of the PG to meet and parley with any group of persons, they argued that the referenced pronouncements at such a parley, ifit is true, is not in the spirit of the founding fathers of the UPU and so capable of creating irreconcilable differences among Urhobos in Lagos state.

They explained that they were worried that the PG decided to exclude the two branches of UPU in Lagos from his first Town Hall meeting in Lagos, stressing that as the father of all, they expected that the PG should have reached out to the two branches to confirm whatever story he must have been told concerning the affairs of the two branches.

“We are also concerned that our PG is engaging with social clubs in “resolving matters” that pertain to UPU, an action, which undermine due process and the provisions of our Constitution. As a former National Secretary and a lawyer, we believe the PG is conversant with the following Articles of the Constitution which guides the activities of the Union:

“1. Article 13(1)(f) of the Constitution empowers the National Executive Council (NEC) to

dissolve the Executive Council (EC) of any branch whose activities, in their opinion, threaten the Unity and Solidarity of the Union; and to order a fresh election as soon as possible or in a special case appoint a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Union. It DID NOT provide for the dissolution of a dully inaugurated branch. Also, we are not aware of any issue that would warrant the dissolution of the two branch ECs without hearing from them.

“2. Article 8(3)(b) of the Constitution specifically states that; any member who is interested

in any office of the Union MUST provide evidence of payment of all financial dues and

active participation in the Union’s activities. The persons so appointed by the PG as

Steering Committee members are NOT FINANCIAL MEMBERS of any of the two branches

in Lagos and therefore, do not meet the requirements of this provision. We would also like to place on record that the two branches have been functioning smoothly without any issue whatsoever. For example:

“1. Ikeja branch conducted elections and installed a new EC in December 2023, while Apapa

branch installed a new EC on 10 February 2024.

“2. The two branches were represented at the December 2023 National Congress.

“3. The two branches have consistently paid their annual dues; and

“4. On request by the PG, an abridged membership register and certificate of inauguration

of Ikeja branch duly issued and signed by Dr. Esiri was sent and receipt acknowledged

by the PG in January 2024,” the statement disclosed.

Consequently, the statement explained that the entire members of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) in Lagos State, namely Apapa and Ikeja reject the purported dissolution and call on the PG to return the UPU in Lagos to Status Quo Ante, stressing that they are of the believe that the PG was not properly briefed before he took the decision.

“We are, therefore, willing to make a joint representation to the PG and NEC at an appointed

future date to enable us to discuss whatever issue that may have led to this embarrassing

situation. Please accept the assurances of our warm regard and loyalty,” the statement of which copies were made available to the Chairman, UPU Board of Trustees

and Chairman, Ukoko R’Ivie stated.

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

URHOBO PROGRESS UNION (UPU)Motto: “Unity is Strength”

IKEJA & APAPA, LAGOS

Tel: 08023421973, 08069404605

22 February 2024

Attention: David Esiekpe (National Secretary)

The President General

Urhobo Progress Union (Worldwide)

No 18 Okere Road

Warri, Delta State.

Dear President General,

THE PURPORTED DISSOLUTION OF APAPA AND IKEJA BRANCHES OF UPU BY

CHIEF BARR. ESE GAM OWE, PRESIDENT GENERAL, URHOBO PROGRESS UNION

(UPU)

The attention of the two branches of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) in Lagos State, namely

Apapa and Ikeja, has been drawn to an 18 February 2024, publication of an online newspaper,

Urhobotoday and titled “Urhobo Progress Union PG Dissolves UPU Apapa, Ikeja Branches,

Appoints Steering Committee”. This pronouncement of the President-General was said to have

been made while he was addressing some Urhobo sons and daughters gathered in a location in

Lagos.

While it is within the right of the PG to meet and parley with any group of persons, we believe

that the referenced pronouncements at such a parley, if true, is not in the spirit of the founding

fathers of the UPU and so capable of creating irreconcilable differences among Urhobos in Lagos.

We are worried that the PG decided to exclude the two branches of UPU in Lagos from his first

Town Hall meeting in Lagos.

As the father of all, we expect that the PG should have reached out to the two branches to

confirm whatever story he must have been told concerning the affairs of the two branches. We

are also concerned that our PG is engaging with social clubs in “resolving matters” that pertain

to UPU, an action, which undermine due process and the provisions of our Constitution. As a

former National Secretary and a lawyer, we believe the PG is conversant with the following

Articles of the Constitution which guides the activities of the Union:

Article 13(1)(f) of the Constitution empowers the National Executive Council (NEC) to

dissolve the Executive Council (EC) of any branch whose activities, in their opinion,

threaten the Unity and Solidarity of the Union; and to order a fresh election as soon as

possible or in a special case appoint a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the

Union. It DID NOT provide for the dissolution of a dully inaugurated branch. Also, we

are not aware of any issue that would warrant the dissolution of the two branch ECs

without hearing from them.

Article 8(3)(b) of the Constitution specifically states that; any member who is interested

in any office of the Union MUST provide evidence of payment of all financial dues and

active participation in the Union’s activities. The persons so appointed by the PG as

Steering Committee members are NOT FINANCIAL MEMBERS of any of the two branches

in Lagos and therefore, do not meet the requirements of this provision.

We would also like to place on record that the two branches have been functioning smoothly

without any issue whatsoever. For example:

Ikeja branch conducted elections and installed a new EC in December 2023, while Apapa

branch installed a new EC on 10 February 2024.

The two branches were represented at the December 2023 National Congress. The two branches have consistently paid their annual dues; and On request by the PG, an abridged membership register and certificate of inauguration

of Ikeja branch duly issued and signed by Dr. Esiri was sent and receipt acknowledged

by the PG in January 2024.

Consequently, the entire members of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) in Lagos State, namely

Apapa and Ikeja reject the purported dissolution and call on the PG to return the UPU in Lagos

to Status Quo Ante. We believe the PG was not properly briefed before he took the decision.

We are, therefore, willing to make a joint representation to the PG and NEC at an appointed

future date to enable us to discuss whatever issue that may have led to this embarrassing

situation.

Please accept the assurances of our warm regard and loyalty.

__________________ _______________________

Chief Fidelis Odia- President, Ikeja Branch

Chief Joseph Emaniru-President, Apapa Branch

Cc: Chairman, UPU Board of Trustees

Cc: Chairman, Ukoko R’Ivie

