Lawmaker Raises Concern Over Influx Of Northern Youths Into Delta State

LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Arthur Akpowowo, yesterday, raised concern over the influx of Northern youths, who came in droves into the state without any place in mind to stay.

Akpowowo raised the alarm during an interface with state Assembly correspondents, just after the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor.

Speaking on other issues, the Akpowowo condemned the lawlessness and violent nature of some Okada (commercial motorcycle) riders operating in the state capital territory, stressing the need for those concerned to enforce the ban on Okada in the metropolis.

He said: “These Okada riders came from a section of the country so violent and lawless. If they hit your vehicle, there will be a problem, and if you hit any of them, they mob you, even to death.

“They came in droves into the state without any place in mind to stay. They converged on uncompleted buildings. Most times, they turn the place into a criminal den.”

The Deputy Speaker noted that the sad development has raised a lot of public concerns, expressing belief that efforts are being made by the state government in collaboration with security agencies to check the ugly trend.

Akpowowo, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, expressed concern that there were so many people-oriented bills passed by the House and assented to by the governor that the public are not aware of.

He said that no society thrives without rule of law, stressing that some recent developments in the state calls for more actions in the implementation of laws and resolutions passed by the state Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker, therefore, called for stronger collaboration between the mass media and the House in publicising the activities of the state legislature.

He added: “When I appeared on a live radio programme in DBS Asaba last week and talked about the Delta State livestock law, people were calling that they are not even aware of such law.”

“There are other people-oriented laws that suffer the same fate, as well as motions and resolutions of the House. I have also challenged the State Orientation Bureau to help in educating the public on existing laws in the state, as well as the need for their full implementations.”

