Last Minute Rush: Crowd Besieges Ughelli INEC Office, Complains Of Frustration

LAGOS JUNE 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the date to the end of the voter’s card registration draws closer nationwide, many residents of Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have besieged the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) in Ughelli to register and get their voter’s cards.

Many who got there as early as 8am yesterday, Thursday, June 9, 2022, met huge crowd at the gate and waited till evening without being registered.

They complained and blamed INEC for the slow process, saying that the commission was out with the mission to deliberately disenfranchised them.

One of them, a pastor who did not want his name published said the Ughelli INEC office was frustrating registration and operating nepotism.

However as at 5pm yesterday, members of staff of the Ughelli INEC office were still making frantic efforts to attend to the crowd before the night falls to register as many as they could.

One of the staff, Mrs Rachael Ajimoko, who spoke to newsmen, blamed the people for refusing to respond early enough to the call by INEC to register and get their voter’s cards.

Ajimoko explained that the registration started since June, 2021 and INEC did everything to sensitise the people through various platforms to register and get their voter’s card, but only few responded.

She said now that the online registration had closed, the procedure had become cumbersome as it would take longer time to get one person registered.

She added that that there was lack of sufficient staff in the office as well as the capturing machine which were only four.

Ajimoko disclosed that going by the large nature of Ughelli North Local Government Area, the commission had decided to move from community to community to register people, instead of focusing only in the office, saying that it was what informed the large crowd in the office.

She advised that people should learn to do things at the appropriate time, instead of waiting for the rush hours before acting, just as she added that they would do their best to register all the eligible voters before the end of the exercise.

Delta Bulletin