 Lagos UPU Leaderships Hail PG Ese Gwam Refutal Of Dissolution Of  Apapa, Ikeja Branches

LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) in both Apapa and Ikeja branches have commended the President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) (Worldwide) Olorogun (Barr.) Ese Gam Owe for putting to rest the news of the dissolution of the two UPU branches in Lagos.

His refutal according to a statement signed by President of UPU Ikeja Fidelis Odia and President of UPU Apapa, Joseph Emaniru respectively has finally put to rest the controversy that followed his pronouncements during a Lagos town hall meeting held on 17 February 2024.

The statement highlighted that the PG Chief Owe reiterated for the umpteenth time that he neither dissolved any branch nor created a new branch of UPU in Lagos, just as he called on every true son and daughter of Urhobo to join hands with the existing branches to build unity and more confidence in the Union and Urhobos in Lagos.

Consequently, the leaderships of both Apapa and Ikeja UPU branches have therefore invite all members of the Urhobo community in Lagos to a period of thoughtful reflection over the turmoil that nearly led to a split within their ranks in the UPU in the past three months.

“The events of the past few weeks had sparked differing viewpoints, debates, disagreements and discussions, which almost threatened the unity that has bonded us for many years. Thankfully, on 16 April 2024, our esteemed PG cleared the misunderstandings concerning the purported dissolution of branches and establishment of another branch in Lagos.

“Our gratitude goes to our PG, Chief Barr. Ese Gam Owe, the UPU National Executive Council, members of Board of Trustees and Council of Representatives for their timely intervention. The involvement of Ukoko R’ Ivie of Urhobo land in the resolution is highly valued and appreciated. “We also acknowledge the role played by the President of UPU UK & Ireland, Chief Ejiro Eghwujabo during this period. To all our members and the Urhobo community at large, we are grateful for your varied support throughout the period,” the statement made available to Urhobotoday online stated.

The Lagos leaderships advised that as individuals from varied background and walks of life, it is natural for them to hold different viewpoints that should foster dialogue rather than discord.

The statement further stated that in line with the labour movement’s ethos of “we disagree to agree, they appealed to everyone to sheath their swords, and put away their differences and misunderstanding to engender better intercourse amongst them.

“Let us view our recent disagreements as constructive debates to strengthen our unity. Let it be clear to all: there are no winners or losers in the recent events. We are all winners! We are one family! Now, more than ever, we must unite and fortify our presence in Lagos; and jealously protect the peace, unity and progress we crave for.

“In view of the foregoing, we sincerely extend our hands of good sportsmanship, love and togetherness to our Urhobo sons and daughters that misunderstood the PG’s pronouncements or held differing views to join hand with us in building and fortifying UPU in Lagos.

“We particularly call on our brother and son, Edafe Theocracy and his followers to join us to build Urhobo in Lagos. Together, we shall, not only stand, but also stand stronger!

“We encourage everyone to engage actively by registering at the nearest UPU sub branch. Those in areas without a sub branch and had reasonable presence of Urhobos should reach out to us to enable us explore the possibility of establishing new sub branches in their areas.

“In the coming weeks, we shall be setting up a Joint Committee to strengthen our collective efforts to build a more robust UPU in Lagos. This will help foster a more timely and all-inclusive execution of our plans.

“To all existing members of the UPU Apapa and Ikeja branches, this moment should serve as a wake-up call to fulfil the expectations of our community. Sub branch leaders and the Youth President are hereby challenged to spearhead efforts at enrolling more members and establishment of new sub branches,” the statement read.

