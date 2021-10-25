1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Oct 25th, 2021

Lady Arrested With Pistol, Ammunition, Marijuana In Asaba

 

LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives have arrested a lady,  Blessing Ogbule with one  English Berretta pistol  with five live 9mm ammunition,  five  suspected stolen phones,  one hand bag containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp,  one  nylon bag containing substances suspected to be ice and ten  wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine  were recovered from  her.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said on 21/10/21 at about 1415hrs, the Command  raider operatives in compliance with the  directive of the Commissioner of police Delta state, CP Ari Muhammed Ali raided  black spots at Abraka axis in Asaba.

“During the raid,  four  suspects namely Blessing Oghule ‘f’,  Nweke Abudi ‘f’,  Ebuka Paul ‘m’, and Sunday Inuse ‘m’ were arrested.

“ One  english berreta pistol  with five live 9mm ammunition,  five suspected stolen phones,  one hand bag containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp,  one a nylon bag containing substances suspected to be ice and ten  wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine  were recovered from  Blessing Oghule.

 

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close