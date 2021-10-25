Lady Arrested With Pistol, Ammunition, Marijuana In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives have arrested a lady, Blessing Ogbule with one English Berretta pistol with five live 9mm ammunition, five suspected stolen phones, one hand bag containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, one nylon bag containing substances suspected to be ice and ten wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine were recovered from her.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said on 21/10/21 at about 1415hrs, the Command raider operatives in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of police Delta state, CP Ari Muhammed Ali raided black spots at Abraka axis in Asaba.

“During the raid, four suspects namely Blessing Oghule ‘f’, Nweke Abudi ‘f’, Ebuka Paul ‘m’, and Sunday Inuse ‘m’ were arrested.

“ One english berreta pistol with five live 9mm ammunition, five suspected stolen phones, one hand bag containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, one a nylon bag containing substances suspected to be ice and ten wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine were recovered from Blessing Oghule.